AERIAL Festival – From Romantic to Cloud
Between August 31 and September 14, 2025, Bucharest will host the AERIAL series of musical events, featuring five recitals in two heritage venues: the “Mihail Sadoveanu” Metropolitan Library and Mogoșoaia Palace. Exceptionally, the closing event will take place on YouTube, as a pre-recorded premiere accessible to audiences worldwide.
Three musicians are at the heart of this festival: pianist and composer Anca Elena, the project’s initiator, who will perform in each of the five recitals, alongside sopranos Cleopatra David and Laura Tătulescu. They will be joined by videographer Cristi Farcaș, who will provide visual projections for two of the events.
AERIAL is not just a festival, but a deliberate artistic statement – an invitation to rediscover essential, living music, free of constraints. From the romantic sonorities of Schubert and Mahler to contemporary original compositions by Anca Elena, AERIAL offers a musical experience that transcends space, time, and format – culminating in a concert streamed “in the cloud.”
Free admission / open access
AERIAL Festival Program
-
Sunday, August 31, 5 PM – Mogoșoaia Palace
Aerial, Aelena’s Piano Dream
-
Monday, September 1, 5 PM – Metropolitan Library Bucharest
Schubert Evening, with soprano Laura Tătulescu and pianist Anca Elena
-
Sunday, September 7, 5 PM – Mogoșoaia Palace
Schubert Evening, with soprano Laura Tătulescu and pianist Anca Elena
-
Monday, September 8, 5 PM – Metropolitan Library Bucharest
Mahler 165, Liebst du um Schönheit, with soprano Cleopatra David and pianist Anca Elena
-
Sunday, September 14, 8 PM – online at YouTube channel
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002