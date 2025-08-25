AERIAL Festival – From Romantic to Cloud

Between August 31 and September 14, 2025, Bucharest will host the AERIAL series of musical events, featuring five recitals in two heritage venues: the “Mihail Sadoveanu” Metropolitan Library and Mogoșoaia Palace. Exceptionally, the closing event will take place on YouTube, as a pre-recorded premiere accessible to audiences worldwide.

Three musicians are at the heart of this festival: pianist and composer Anca Elena, the project’s initiator, who will perform in each of the five recitals, alongside sopranos Cleopatra David and Laura Tătulescu. They will be joined by videographer Cristi Farcaș, who will provide visual projections for two of the events.

AERIAL is not just a festival, but a deliberate artistic statement – an invitation to rediscover essential, living music, free of constraints. From the romantic sonorities of Schubert and Mahler to contemporary original compositions by Anca Elena, AERIAL offers a musical experience that transcends space, time, and format – culminating in a concert streamed “in the cloud.”

Free admission / open access

AERIAL Festival Program

Sunday, August 31, 5 PM – Mogoșoaia Palace

Aerial, Aelena’s Piano Dream

Monday, September 1, 5 PM – Metropolitan Library Bucharest

Schubert Evening, with soprano Laura Tătulescu and pianist Anca Elena

Sunday, September 7, 5 PM – Mogoșoaia Palace

Schubert Evening, with soprano Laura Tătulescu and pianist Anca Elena

Monday, September 8, 5 PM – Metropolitan Library Bucharest

Mahler 165, Liebst du um Schönheit, with soprano Cleopatra David and pianist Anca Elena

Sunday, September 14, 8 PM – online at YouTube channel