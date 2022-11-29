All-Reality On-Demand Service Hayu Launches in Romania, 15 other CEE Countries on November 29

Hayu – the all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service from NBCUniversal International – has launched in Romania and 15 other Central and Eastern European countries. This launch builds upon the on-going success of the service in other European markets – including the 2021 launches in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. This milestone, multi-territory roll-out brings the number of markets for the streaming service to over 40.

Launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) on a full array of devices – mobile, tablet, TV, console and web* – Hayu will be available, for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe. Beyond Romania, territories include Albania, Andorra, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Kosovo, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Turkey.

Serving fans of the reality genre, Hayu offers over 300 shows and over 9,000 episodes of premium reality TV content including all seasons of the popular The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises as well as all seasons and spin-offs of Keeping Up With the Kardashians – all from the very beginning.

Hayu’s breadth of content uniquely super-serves reality fans. The service offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres in English language including: Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, True Crime, and Fashion. And, subscribers don’t have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of shows are available on Hayu the same day as their U.S.A. broadcast.

“As the destination for world-renowned reality content, we are thrilled to launch Hayu in Romania and 15 additional territories across Central and Eastern Europe, where we look forward to partnering with platforms and telcos to serve their young female audiences,” commented Hendrik McDermott, MD, Direct-to-Consumer, Global, NBCUniversal. “This major milestone of extending the service to over 40 territories worldwide continues to deliver on our goal of super-serving the best reality TV to even more fans of the genre.”

In multiple markets Hayu has distinguished itself as the must-have, all-reality service. Fans of reality across Central and Eastern Europe can now subscribe to Hayu for €4.99 per month, €23.99 for six months or €43.99 for 12-months**, with a seven-day free trial.

Hayu is now available in over 40 territories. Hayu launched in the UK, Ireland and Australia in March 2016, followed by Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in November 2017, and expanding to Canada in September 2018, Benelux in December 2018, and SouthEast Asia in October 2019. The service expanded to Germany and Austria in November 2020, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic in February 2021 and India in December 2021.