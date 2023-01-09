Andre Rieu performs the fifth concert at BT-Arena, Cluj-Napoca, on February 28, 2023

With over 30,000 tickets sold in a record time for four consecutive concerts scheduled between March 1 and 4, 2023, at the BT-Arena in Cluj-Napoca, the event organizer Laishoo Events together with the artist André Rieu found the solution to schedule the date of – the fifth representation in the desire to cover the large number of requests from the public.

Thus, concert number 5 will take place on February 28, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, starting at 7:30 p.m. People who do not want to miss the chance to take part in the performances of master André Rieu can purchase their available tickets here.

André Rieu will take the stage of the BT-Arena in Cluj-Napoca for five days, on February 28, March 1, 2, 3 and 4, 2023, together with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, the largest private orchestra in the world. The grandiose concert makes part of the 2023 world tour and will certainly be one of the most important concert events in Romania.