Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Unforgettable Festival 2025

Between September 12-14, 2025, Constitution Square will be transformed into an unparalleled cultural amphitheater, where Andrea Bocelli, one of the world’s most beloved artists, will enchant the audience with his unmistakable voice.

The announcement of Bocelli’s presence at Unforgettable Festival 2025 was made on February 19 at Bragadiru Palace during the Unforgettable Night of Legends Gala, an event that brought together over 200 celebrities.

Unforgettable Gala Honorees

The gala recognized outstanding personalities across various fields, including:

Andreea Esca (Unforgettable Media Excellence)

(Unforgettable Media Excellence) Ilie Năstase (Unforgettable Legacy)

(Unforgettable Legacy) Daniel Jinga (Unforgettable Opera Excellence)

(Unforgettable Opera Excellence) Connect-R (Unforgettable Music Career)

(Unforgettable Music Career) Oana Pelea (Unforgettable Cultural Ambassador)

(Unforgettable Cultural Ambassador) Gheorghe Zamfir (Unforgettable Legend)

(Unforgettable Legend) George Mihăiță (Unforgettable Actor)

(Unforgettable Actor) Alina Tănasa (Unforgettable Digital Icon)

(Unforgettable Digital Icon) Filip Munteanu (Unforgettable Young Visionary)

(Unforgettable Young Visionary) Nicole Cherry (Unforgettable Artist)

(Unforgettable Artist) Cătălina Ponor (Unforgettable Olympian)

(Unforgettable Olympian) Cătălin Măruță (Unforgettable TV Icon)

(Unforgettable TV Icon) Cătălin Botezatu (Unforgettable Fashion Icon)

Bucharest Becomes the Capital of International Music

Alongside Maestro Bocelli, the stage will welcome legendary artists such as José Carreras, renowned for his contributions to world opera, and Gheorghe Zamfir, the master of the pan flute, who will present a special show titled Celebrating Zamfir. Additionally, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins will bring a touch of magic with her unique blend of classical and pop music.

The festival promises unforgettable moments, unique duets, and premiere musical collaborations, all set against a breathtaking backdrop in the heart of Bucharest. The artistic direction of the event is led by Claudiu Stan, known for his innovative creative vision.

Three Days of Spectacular Performances

The first two nights of the festival, September 12 and 13, under the concept Nights of Legends, will bring to the stage world-class artists performing their most beloved pieces alongside symphony orchestras. Audiences will be treated to grand productions where elegance, emotion, and iconic voices will merge into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Celebrating Zamfir will pay annual tribute to the “God of the Pan Flute,” Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir, blending Romanian traditions with modern influences and featuring surprise guests.

On September 14, the final day of the festival, the concept Echoes of Tomorrow will introduce a fresh and surprising experience, showcasing exceptional artists in a spectacular mix of sound and emotion. The lineup for this day will be announced soon, promising excitement and unforgettable surprises.

A Festival of Tradition and Innovation

Following the success of its debut edition in 2024—which featured artists like Lara Fabian, Jessie J, Gipsy Kings, Garou, Havasi, and Al Bano & Romina Power—Unforgettable Festival is preparing to mark a new milestone in Romania’s musical history, with Andrea Bocelli as the headliner.

“Unforgettable Festival is not just a festival—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s about art, emotion, and musical connections that happen only once. The 2025 edition will feature an impressive selection of artists and unique moments that will stay with audiences forever,” said Radu Fornea, the festival’s organizer, during the Unforgettable Gala.

Tickets Available Now on iabilet.ro

The first 200 festival passes are available at a special Early Bird price and can be purchased on www.iabilet.ro. Unforgettable Festival 2025 will take place from September 12-14 in Constitution Square, Bucharest. For more details on tickets and passes, visit www.iabilet.ro.