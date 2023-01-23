Anglican Church of the Resurrection in Bucharest hosts screening of documentary film ‘Marie, Heart of Romania’

The historical Anglican Church of the Resurrection in Bucharest (2 Alexandru D. Xenopol St) is hosting on Saturday the 28th of January, at 7.30pm, an open screening of the documentary film ‘Marie, Heart of Romania’.

This event is part of the Anglican Church of the Resurrection’s celebrations marking 100 years since Queen Marie of Romania and her husband King Ferdinand I were crowned in the city of Alba-Iulia in 1922. After the screening there will be the opportunity for Q&A with one of the film’s producers, Dan Draghicescu from the Chainsaw Film Productions company.

Born in the British royal family, Queen Marie was a key figure in modern Romanian history. She was also an important supporter and regular attendee of the Church of the Resurrection. The screening, which takes place exactly 87 years since Queen Marie had attended the Church for a memorial service in honour of her cousin King George V (photo), is a unique opportunity to learn more about her and her legacy, as well as to support the Anglican Church, a cultural landmark in Bucharest.

· Everyone is welcome; an entrance donation of 50 RON is recommended, no reservations are required. For questions or more information, please email to anglicanbucharest@gmail.com;

· The film is subtitled in English and Romanian, and the event will be held in English;

· Event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/5796742393738384/;

· A trailer for the film can be viewed at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KBhL3R097oY.