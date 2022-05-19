Animest.16: Summer Special: A capsule edition of the festival in Bucharest, June 1-5

For adults, but also for children, for lovers of stories inspired by real events, but also for fans of psychedelic animations, Animest returns, at the beginning of summer, with a retrospective of the most appreciated films presented at the 2021 edition of the festival.

Animest.16: Summer Special offers Bucharest residents a wide selection of stories for the whole family, children’s workshops, titles awarded in the last year at major film festivals, but also special events with animated music videos and films dedicated exclusively to adults.

The Animest capsule edition will take place between June 1-5, in the hall of the Eforie Cinema, in the garden of the Kulterra Gallery and in the unconventional space of the Urban Refuge.

Tickets are available as today on Eventbook.

Organized in special conditions, at only 50% of the capacity of the screening rooms, the 2021 edition of the festival, dedicated to female excellence in animation, managed to attract thousands of spectators in cinema and online, on the streaming platform, available throughout the country. Tickets for many of the screenings and special events were sold out shortly after the program was released, with theaters proving too small for the public interested in the news of the edition. For all those who have not had the opportunity to watch on the big screen the most anticipated animated films of the year, Animest.16: Summer Special offers a 5-day retrospective, with screenings in cinema and outdoors, but also with a series of animation workshops dedicated to the little ones.

Movies and creative workshops for children, on June 1

Not coincidentally, June 1 is dedicated to children. For them, Animest has prepared three film screenings and two creative workshops, organized at Cinemateca Eforie, at Refugiu Urban (23-25 ​​Ion Brezoianu Street) and outdoors, at Kulterra Gallery (Strada Știrbei Vodă 104-106) .The program of creative workshops dedicated to young artists will begin with a painting workshop, held from 10:00 by the artist Natalia Romanciuc, in the garden of the Kulterra Gallery, and will continue, from 13:00, at the Urban Refuge, with a series of stop-motion animation workshops, given by Damian Groves, one of the creators of the famous Opinci short film, awarded at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival in 2020. Tickets for any of the workshops scheduled for the Animest summer edition will includes a free ticket to one of the day’s screenings at the Eforie Cinematheque.

The stories that captivated us at Animest.16, back on the big screen

The creators of the animated film industry, as well as the female characters who have conquered the big screen in recent years, were the stars of the 16th edition of the festival. Animest aims to promote female excellence in the creative industries will continue in June, when viewers will be able to (re) see some of the strongest stories projected last fall in cinemas. At the same time, the program of the summer edition will include seductive stories for the whole family, suitable for the evenings spent together at the cinema.

Creepy, Animusic & Erotica: The Night of Erotic Animation

Dystopian realities, strange characters, animated musical experiments and erotic animations return to the big screen in the first evenings of this summer. On Friday, June 3, at 9:45 pm, Creepy Animation Night will open the gates of the imagination to the darkest animated stories produced in recent years. The selection of short films not recommended for minors can be watched at the Eforie Cinematheque, where less modest viewers will see on Saturday, from 21:30, Erotica: The Night of Erotic Animation vol. 2.

The program of the event dedicated exclusively to adults will include 150 minutes stories about sexual diversity, passion, sex, feminism, orgasm, nature and love. From the underground to the top of the international music charts, the animated videos projected on Saturday, June 4, at the summer edition of Animusic Night, will animate the garden of the Kulterra Gallery – the host of one of the most popular screenings in the festival program.

The full programme of events is available here.