Animest.17: Stars of international animation, online screenings and a sensational dinner-concert

There are only a few days left until the debut of the 17th edition of Animest (October 7-16, Bucharest), during which more than 340 animated films will conquer the big screens in Bucharest. In 2022, the event returns to the formula that consecrated it, with an intensive program that will not miss screenings and special events, parties and masterclasses supported by industry professionals specially invited to Bucharest.

This year’s edition will also not forget the lovers of animated films from the rest of the country, who in the last two years watched in large numbers the films broadcast online, on the festival’s streaming platform. This year, Animest will give them the opportunity to watch all the films in the competition sections online.

#MeetTheJury

As every year, the competitive sections of the Animest program will be analyzed and judged by international industry professionals, who will decide the winning titles of the edition. Their presence in Bucharest is also an important opportunity for directors, producers and animators from Romania to meet them either at the events in the festival program or at the masterclasses that some of the edition’s guests will hold here.

From Portugal, the country that is the guest of honour at Animest.17, comes the jury that will analyze the films of the International Short Film Competition and the selection of student films Abi Feijó, director, producer, teacher, director of the Casa Museu de Vilar cinema museum.

Film lovers and professionals from the domestic industry will be able to enter into dialogue with him on Thursday, October 13, at the Cervantes Institute, where the filmmaker will hold a masterclass with free access, from 4:00 p.m. Along with him, the jury that will analyze the two short film competitions will include the director Balázs Turai, who signs the multi-award winning Amok, awarded this year with the Annecy Crystal, and Ioana Nicoară, visual creator, involved in making productions such as Muntele Magic (2015) or Splendida Morte Accident (2017).

The feature film competition and the one dedicated to local films bring Florence Miailhe, awarded in 2015 with the Cristal d’honneur for her entire activity at Annecy, to Bucharest, as a juror, and awarded in 2021 at Animest for the feature film La traversée. An animation legend known for her style of work that includes painting, pastels, sand and shooting directly under the camera, the artist will engage with the audience in a masterclass held at the Cervantes Institute on Friday, October 14, from 4:00 p.m. . Along with Florence Mihailhe, Fernando Galrito, the artistic director of the Lisbon Animation Film Festival – MONSTRA, and the Norwegian producer and director Frank Mosvold, known in the world of animated series, will be part of the jury of the two competitions.

Răzvan Exarhu, the host of the Morning Glory show from Rock FM – Animest media partners in 2022, will be part of the Animusic jury together with the artist Sașa-Liviu Stoianovici (Balkan Taksim). Together with them, Oksana Kurmaz, the Ukrainian artist who signs the illustration on the poster of this edition, will analyze the videos from the competition dedicated to animated music videos.

The VR competition continues to present and award at Animest the best works in the field, and this year, the jury that will analyze them will include Ioana Mischie, Romanian transmedia artist, Răzvan Vasilache, active in the field of animation and digital arts from 2003, and Andreea Centea, co-owner of Loop Virtual Reality Solutions.

Pitch, please!, the Animest competition dedicated to directors and producers from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, who have projects in pre-production, will bring Matea Milić, producer of the International Animation Film Festival Animafest Zagreb, Mirela Vlad, teacher at National University of Theater and Cinematography “I. L. Caragiale”, and Pedro Serrazina – award-winning director, university lecturer and animation researcher.

Registration for the masterclass held by the Japanese artist Masaaki Yuasa

Known for his unconventional genre-bending style that has brought him international fame and made him one of the world’s most acclaimed creators, Masaaki Yuasa is in conversation with the public on Sunday, October 9, from 2 p.m. :00, in a masterclass held at the Cervantes Institute. Access is free, based on a reservation made by filling out the form here.

The animist of film lovers across the country

After the success recorded in the last two years by the streaming platform Animest, the festival continues the approach started in the context of restrictions and returns to this edition with a program dedicated to spectators who will not be able to be present in Bucharest during the event. They will be able to watch the films from the competitive sections from all over the country, which will be active on the platform from the date and time announced in the program in the cinema, until the end of the edition. Tickets can be purchased directly here.

Cine-concert: Animated Fairy Tales by Lotte Reiniger, in absolute premiere

In its 17th edition, Animest revisits the original animations of the famous Lotte Reiniger, the inventor of silhouette animation, in a cine-concert created especially for this event, to the original music signed by Balkan Taksim. Animated Fairy Tales by Lotte Reiniger proposes a collection of classic fairy tales, written by the Brothers Grimm, Wilhelm Hauff and Hans Christian Andersen, interpreted in a unique style, in black and white, all with live musical accompaniment, created and performed by Balkan Taksim, band known for their combination of electronic rhythms and arrangements, Carpathian sounds and Balkan and Anatolian inspired melodies. Music and film lovers are invited to discover the cine-concert on Saturday evening, October 15, from 21:00 at the Cinemateca Eforie. Tickets are available here.