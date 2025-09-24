The grand journey through animation this year begins with the premiere of Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes, dir. Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han), the audience favorite at this year’s Annecy Festival. The film is an adaptation of the memoirs of the celebrated Francophone writer Amélie Nothomb, impressing viewers with its accessible and emotionally resonant approach to complex themes such as life, death, and belonging.

In a similarly sensitive, elegant, and life-exploring tone is the feature film A Magnificent Life (Marcel et Monsieur Pagnol), directed by Sylvain Chomet, which premiered at Cannes and was part of Annecy’s official selection. The film is an animated portrait of French writer and filmmaker Marcel Pagnol, blending Chomet’s distinctive drawing style (The Triplets of Belleville, The Illusionist) with a subdued color palette and meticulous period details, creating what Screen Daily called “a hagiography in pink tones.”

Also from Cannes, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Semaine de la Critique, comes the latest film by director Momoko Seto, Dandelion’s Odyssey (Planètes), offering a unique perspective on the apocalypse through the eyes of four dandelion seeds that, after the Earth is destroyed by a nuclear cataclysm, are launched into space and land on a new planet. Dialogue-free, the film combines 3D animation with nature time-lapses to create a captivating visual universe, with the soundtrack playing a key role in the narrative.

Winner of the Crystal Bear for Best Film in the Generation Kplus section at Berlinale, Michel Gondry’s latest feature, Maya, Give Me a Title, will also premiere in Romania at Animest.20. The story follows a teenage girl suffering from a rare illness that leaves her bedridden; her father, an artist, brings the outside world into her hospital room through his own creations. The Hollywood Reporter describes it as “a visual fable that transforms suffering into poetry, a sincere and profoundly moving experience,” delivered in Gondry’s unmistakable comic style.

From Berlin, where it had its international premiere in the Panorama section, comes the Australian animated feature Lesbian Space Princess, directed by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese. The film follows Saira, an introverted space princess living on the planet Clitopolis, ruled by her lesbian mothers. When her ex-girlfriend is kidnapped, Saira embarks on an intergalactic adventure that becomes an odyssey of self-discovery, confronting doubts and insecurities. The musical comedy delights with its satirical approach, vibrant visual style, and authentic voice exploring queer love, relationships, and toxic masculinity.

A must-see surprise and a treat for Animest fans is the special screening of Wood & Stock: Sexo, Orégano e Rock’n’Roll (dir. Otto Guerra), an animated feature first shown at Animest in 2006 and the festival’s first sold-out screening. Nostalgic audiences can revisit the adventures of Wood and Stock, two aging hippies, as they navigate life’s challenges. Inspired by Brazilian cartoonist Angeli’s comics, the film is a social satire exploring the passage of time, identity crises, nostalgia, and the desire to reconnect with life’s passions.

Other unmissable feature films at Animest.20 include Living Large (dir. Kristina Dufková), winner of the Jury Prize in the Contrechamp section at Annecy, based on Mikaël Ollivier’s novel La vie, en gros; Seoul Station, a social commentary on poverty and inequality in South Korea and the first installment in Yeon Sang-ho’s apocalyptic trilogy (Train to Busan, Peninsula); and Spermageddon, an adult animated musical comedy in the style of Sausage Party and South Park, directed by Rasmus A. Sivertsen, co-founder and artistic director of Qvisten Animation Studio in Norway, who is a special guest at Animest.20.

Teaser highlights: https://shrturl.app/jXag8F

Meet the Authors – Special Guest Encounters at Animest.20

At the festival, audiences will have multiple opportunities to meet and engage with animation creators from around the world during film screenings, masterclasses, showcases, and discussions organized at the Animest Cultural Center (hosted at Casa de Cultură Petőfi Sándor – 6 Ion Zalomit Street) under the “Meet the Authors” banner.

Among the animation creators the public will have the chance to meet is French director Bastien Dubois, author of several short films featured in the Travel thematic section. Dubois is an avid traveler, and his first independent film, Madagascar, a Journey Diary, is an animated travel diary inspired by his journey hitchhiking from northern France to Istanbul. The film was a major success, screened at over 200 international festivals, and was ultimately nominated for an Oscar in 2011. Dubois will share this and other experiences during a masterclass at Animest.

Representing this year’s guest festival, StopTrick, Michał Bobrowski will visit Bucharest. He is the author of Akira Kurosawa. Artistul ținutului de graniță and co-editor of the monographs Obsesie. Perversiune. Rebeliune. Visele tulburate ale animației central-europene and Propagandă, Ideologie, Animație. Vise tulburate ale istoriei. Bobrowski is the program director and co-founder of the StopTrik International Film Festival (Maribor, Slovenia), dedicated to stop-motion animation. Audiences will learn more about the festival directly from Michał in a presentation at the Instituto Cervantes: Researching, Curating, Programming: StopTrik Festival Perspective.

Important figures in the international animation industry are also part of this year’s jury. Among them is Spanish director Isabel Herguera, whose feature Sultana’s Dream received a Special Mention in last year’s Animest competition. Isabel currently serves as director of Animac, the International Animation Festival of Catalonia, and coordinates the Moving Images Lab (LIM) at the Arteleku Contemporary Art Center in San Sebastián. Her films have won over 50 international awards, including a Goya nomination in 2006, and have been screened worldwide.

Joining Isabel Herguera on the feature film and Romanian competition jury is Piet Kroon, a renowned animation director and screenwriter. Kroon has applied his unique visual imagination to dozens of animated features, from Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant (1997) to Shrek 2 (2004) and Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning, idiosyncratic Pinocchio (2022).

Also on the jury is Dahee Jeong, a prominent name in Korean cinema and a multi-award-winning director whose works have been recognized at festivals such as Annecy (Man on the Chair, 2014) and the Hiroshima International Animation Festival (The Empty, 2016). Joining her to judge the short film and student film sections is Olga Bobrowska, professor at the Institute of Art and Design (ISzD) of UKEN University in Krakow, co-founder and director of the StopTrik International Film Festival, and an activist and curator in cinematic culture.

Adult Swim Returns to Animest – Exclusive Screenings of Unreleased Series

The 20th edition of the festival brings an exciting surprise for adult animation fans in Romania, offering Bucharest audiences an exclusive chance to see yet-to-be-released productions from Adult Swim, a leader in adult animation and creator of global hits such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (multiple Emmy winner), Royal Crackers, and more.

This year, Adult Swim presents several unreleased episodes from the animated series Smiling Friends and Haha, You Clowns, along with a surprise teaser from a new season of a popular animated show. The showcase will be presented by Mark Taynton, Head of Adult Swim for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), attending Romania for the second time at Animest’s invitation.

Another special screening is Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, the feature-length version of Adult Swim’s first original Spanish-language series, described by the Los Angeles Times as “the most unexpected yet perfectly executed show.” Created by Gonzalo Cordova and produced in partnership with Cinema Fantasma studio in Mexico City, the stop-motion film follows Marioneta, a wealthy and proud Spanish woman living in Quito, Ecuador, in the 1980s. She encounters a diverse group of eccentric, ambitious women navigating the complex layers of love, family, and guinea pigs.