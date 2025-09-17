Barrier-Free Journeys under the “Animest Together” Umbrella

The anniversary edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival continues its mission to create the most inclusive program possible, offering opportunities for social interaction to a wide range of audiences with diverse sensory abilities. Audio-described events friendly to visually impaired attendees, sign language–interpreted screenings, relaxed films and workshops, and a disability-friendly hub are just some of the aspects the organizers considered when planning this year’s festival edition.

Under the umbrella of Animest Together, the association organizing Romania’s largest and longest-running animation film festival will bring together all educational programs aimed at promoting inclusive culture and making cinema screenings accessible for people with hearing and visual impairments. Among these programs are:

Minimest SUPER – a program designed for the Timișoara audience, offering an inclusive approach relevant to the local cultural landscape;

Emoții Animate – a project for schoolchildren that aims to support the development of children’s socio-emotional intelligence through interdisciplinary and inclusive activities in film education and creativity;

Animest SUPER – a national project for audiences of all ages and sensory abilities, running for one year, with the primary goal of removing barriers that still prevent everyone from participating in cultural and social life simultaneously in the same space.

On September 12 and 13, the Minimest SUPER initiative arrived in Timișoara, where three accessible feature films were screened, and Ligia Soare led an interactive masterclass on making cultural events accessible with a focus on cinema. The session was designed for cultural managers, film distributors, event organizers, cultural institutions, teachers, students, inclusion specialists, and associations working with people with disabilities.

“Animest Together is our long-term commitment. We want inclusion to become a norm in all areas of the festival. Every year, we add new accessible events, we learn about the needs of those who haven’t yet attended the festival, and we leverage the experience of 20 editions to show—and prove to ourselves—that a festival can be an oasis of barrier-free culture.

Festivals are some of the best opportunities to bring together diverse people, regardless of the type of event, whether music, film, or theater. And ‘together’ should include everyone, regardless of age, gender, sensory or intellectual abilities, native language, or tolerance for surrounding noise. A festival can be an occasion to leave the house just to socialize or to be where it’s cool to go this week. And how wonderful would it be to simply attend because the film festival happening these days offers a space where everyone is welcome?” said Ligia Soare, coordinator of inclusion programs through film at Animest.

The CODA Foundation: The Charm of Silence, Animest’s partner in accessibility for deaf audiences, will assist with Romanian Sign Language interpretation of festival films and events.

4 Brave Stories to Watch Together

The animated films selected for the accessible screenings at Animest.20 explore universal themes, from ecological crises and the struggles of adolescence to the power of imagination in facing grief and life’s challenges.

Wild (dir. Claude Barras, 2024) takes audiences to the edge of the tropical rainforest in Borneo, where Kéria discovers an abandoned baby orangutan on a palm oil plantation, while her cousin seeks refuge from the conflict between his nomadic family and logging companies. Together, they fight against the destruction of the ancestral forest, now under greater threat than ever before, and Kéria discovers her roots. The film, which premiered at Cannes, has been warmly received by international critics — it competed at the Annecy Festival, won the Locarno Kid Award, and was nominated for the César Awards (Best Animated Film) and the European Film Awards (Best European Animated Feature). The film will be available to both hearing and deaf, sighted and visually impaired audiences.

Accessible trailer: https://shrturl.app/wGokkG

From the official competition and in its Romanian national premiere, Tales from the Magical Garden (dir. David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec) arrives on the big screens in Bucharest, accessible to audiences with hearing impairments. This enchanting stop-motion anthology brings to life a moving story about grief and the healing power of storytelling. The animation follows three siblings spending their first weekend alone with their grandfather, who has become increasingly isolated since the death of their grandmother. To fill the void left by their favorite storyteller, the children begin creating their own fantastical tales. The film had its international premiere at the Berlinale and has since won the ECFA Award at Italy’s Giffoni Film Festival.

Accessible trailer: https://shrturl.app/g0_4H1

Also bilingual and accessible to deaf viewers is Hola, Frida (dir. André Kadi, Karine Vezina), the first animated film about the childhood of one of Mexico’s most famous and expressive artists. Premiering in Romania, the film introduces a colorful visual universe rooted in the heroine’s evolving emotions — a story about the power of imagination and creativity as tools for healing and self-discovery.

With humor and empathy, Living Large (dir. Kristina Dufková) tackles universal themes of adolescence. Based on Mikaël Ollivier’s novel La vie, en gros, the film explores self-acceptance, bullying, and the importance of true friendship in the face of social pressures. Ben, a 12-year-old boy entering puberty, begins to struggle with weight issues and is bullied by other kids. Despite his culinary talent, he decides to go on a diet to regain confidence and win the attention of Klara, the girl he has a crush on. The film was officially selected at festivals including Locarno and Annecy, where it won the Jury Prize in the Contrechamp section. At Animest.20, it will be screened in a bilingual accessible format, with descriptive subtitles and Romanian Sign Language interpretation.

Multi-sensory friendly events at Animest.20

The Animest Cultural Center will be the place where organizers bring together all film and animation lovers over the ten days of the festival — a welcoming space where everyone can feel included, spend time with fellow fans (new or longtime), find a quiet corner, or join a group for conversation. The Animest Cultural Center is a project funded through the Bucharest.Together program, an initiative of the City Hall of Bucharest through ARCUB.

The space is fully welcoming for people with reduced mobility, neurodiversity, and sensory disabilities (vision, hearing), with the festival team ready to greet all visitors with open arms and learn how to be as responsive as possible to diverse needs.

Here, on October 8 and 9, two accessible film screenings will be organized alongside educational activities for schools. From October 4 to 12, the anniversary exhibition 20 Years of Animest will also take place — a collection of posters, photographs, and stories from every festival edition since 2006. The exhibition will be available in accessible formats for audiences with different sensory abilities: written and simplified text, audio, and Romanian Sign Language.

Olga’s Films, the project initiated by the association Superheroes Among Us, returns on Sunday, October 12 to Animest with a selection of short animated films designed for and adapted to neurodiverse people and people with disabilities. The screening will be adjusted to reduce sensory overstimulation and to create a friendly and inclusive atmosphere for all neurodiverse participants and those with different disabilities. Admission will be free, within the limit of available seats. More details (location, registration form) will be announced soon.