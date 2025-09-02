Animation lovers are invited to explore the dark and hypnotic artistry of the Quay Brothers at the 20th anniversary edition of Animest, the International Animation Film Festival in Bucharest (October 3–12). Stephen and Timothy Quay, some of the most influential and visionary directors in animation history, internationally renowned for their surreal and dark style, will be special guests at Animest.20.

Originally from the USA but residing in the UK for over 50 years, the twin brothers are known for cinematic worlds populated by fragile puppets and found objects, their work described as “imperfect but precise in its imperfections”—a mesmerizing blend of the bizarre, poetic, and macabre. Their visual style is inspired by artists such as Kafka, Bruno Schulz, and Jan Švankmajer, creating dreamlike yet often unsettling atmospheres.

Teaser video: https://bit.ly/4mFkYSN

Since their student films in 1971, the Quay Brothers have created over 45 film productions, including three feature films, numerous music videos, documentaries, and iconic personal works. They have designed sets and projections for opera, theatre, and concerts, including Mazeppa by Tchaikovsky (1991), The Chairs by Eugène Ionesco (Tony Award nomination for design, 1997), The Cricket Recovers by Richard Ayre (2005), and works inspired by Bartók and Kafka.

Their influence extends beyond animation, inspiring top filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, who curated a retrospective titled The Quay Brothers in 35mm. For this event, Nolan directed a seven-minute black-and-white documentary short, Quay, narrated by himself, exploring the brothers’ studio and creative process as a personal tribute to their unique style.

Recently, the Quay Brothers’ films were the focus of a major retrospective at New York’s prestigious Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), recognizing their significant cultural impact. They have also collaborated with legends such as Peter Gabriel and the band His Name Is Alive.

At Animest.20, Romania will host the premiere of the Quay Brothers’ latest feature film, Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass—a hybrid work combining stop-motion animation with live-action scenes. Released last year at the Venice International Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori section, it adapts the writings of Bruno Schulz, the same inspiration behind their celebrated short film Street of Crocodiles. The film follows Jozef, who travels by a mysterious train to visit his dying father in an isolated sanatorium in Galicia. Upon arrival, he discovers a place where time and reality warp, and his father exists in a state suspended between life and death, launching a visual exploration of memory, the subconscious, and the fragility of existence.

Released nearly 20 years after their previous feature, The Piano Tuner of Earthquakes, the film has been described by Variety as “a dark and dense fairy tale about life, death, and what lies in between,” demonstrating once again the Quay Brothers’ unique mastery in creating dreamlike, unsettling worlds full of symbolism and meticulous detail.

At Animest.20, audiences will also experience a selection of the Quay Brothers’ most iconic shorts, from early works to recent creations. This includes Street of Crocodiles (1986), considered their masterpiece and ranked by director Terry Gilliam among the ten best animated films of all time, where a museum guard triggers an old machine transporting viewers into a nightmare world populated by puppets performing bizarre rituals. Another adaptation, Maska (2010), based on a novella by Stanislaw Lem with a score by Krzysztof Penderecki, offers a complex meditation on identity, mechanical bodies, and transformation within a surreal yet sharply defined universe.

In Absentia (2000), a collaboration with avant-garde German composer Karlheinz Stockhausen, will also be shown. Commissioned by the BBC as part of the Sound on Film International series, the film explores the relationship between music and image. Highly abstract and emotionally intense, it follows a woman in a nursing home obsessively writing letters with a broken pencil, combining live-action and the Quay Brothers’ distinctive animation technique for a profound meditation on isolation, obsession, and mental health.

Other shorts in the Quay Brothers Retrospective at Animest.20 include Alice in Not So Wonderland (2007) and episodes I (Dramolet, 1988) and III (Tales from the Vienna Woods, 1993) from the Stille Nacht series.

The Animest Festival is organized by the Animest Association, co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN).