The opening of the anniversary edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival (October 3–12, Bucharest) will take audiences on a journey through childhood, memories, and the emotion of first discoveries. Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes (Little Amélie or the Character of Rain), the profound and captivating story of a Belgian girl born in Japan, will have its Romanian premiere on October 3, at 7:00 PM, at Sala Luceafărul (formerly Cinema PRO). Tickets are now on sale via Eventbook: https://bit.ly/DeschidereAnimest20

Adapted from the memoir by celebrated Francophone writer Amélie Nothomb, the animation won this year’s Audience Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival – the world’s largest and most prestigious animation event – and was screened in a special section of the Cannes Film Festival, where critics warmly welcomed its accessible and moving approach to complex themes such as life, death, and belonging.

Directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, the film follows little Amélie, who until the age of three is unable to interact with the world around her. This changes abruptly after an event awakens her to reality, and she begins to discover language, family, the nature surrounding her, and its rhythms. The story focuses on her early childhood and the special bond she forms with Nishio-san, a caregiver who helps her uncover the wonders of the world and open herself emotionally. Trailer: http://bit.ly/4700Xlf

Inspired by the aesthetics of Japanese studios and masters such as Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, the film impresses with fluid, outline-free animation and a gouache-like visual texture. Pastel, flat colors are enhanced by strong lighting, creating the impression of elaborate art rather than mere production. The delicate, detail-rich visuals come from an artistic team that includes director Rémi Chayé (The Roof of the World). Stylistic influences from both the West and Japan are evident in this exploration of whether Amélie truly belongs to Belgium or Japan. As Screen Daily notes, it is “a world that teaches us that memories can surpass the power of loss, and our humanity is our greatest gift.” The original score is composed by Mari Fukuhara (Futon). The film will be distributed in Romania by Independența Film in 2026.

Animest.20: Seven Venues Across Bucharest

This year’s anniversary edition expands the festival’s map of locations and introduces a new meeting space: the Animest Cultural Center. Operating throughout the festival (October 3–12) at the Petőfi Sándor Cultural Center, this new hub – part of the “Bucharest.Together” program initiated by the City Hall through ARCUB – will host intercultural dialogue, animation-based education, artistic participation, and social cohesion.

For 10 days, the venue on Ioan Zalomit Street will welcome local communities and international festival guests – directors, animators, producers, and educators – offering diverse cultural activities, including Meet the Authors sessions, multimedia exhibitions, creative workshops, thematic screenings, and accessible screenings. The center’s aim is to engage young audiences and reconnect Bucharest’s community with the urban space.

Other festival venues include Cinema Eforie (Eforie Street 2), Cinema Elvire Popesco (Dacia Blvd. 77), Cinema Muzeul Țăranului (Monetăriei Street 3), Sala Luceafărul (Ion Ghica Street 3), the Cervantes Institute (Elisabeta Blvd. 38), and CINETIc UNATC (Tudor Arghezi Street 3b).