The Romanian Competition at Animest.20 showcases a diverse and vibrant selection of 15 short films, reflecting the creativity and depth of local directors. From intimate portraits and explorations of identity to incursions into surreal worlds and personal histories, the films tackle universal themes. Animation becomes a medium for expressing inner struggles, social critique, or reflections on Romania’s recent history. This stylistic and narrative variety underscores the constant evolution of Romanian animation, proving the filmmakers’ ability to juggle genres, techniques, and complex subjects.

This year’s selection offers a fascinating panorama of both emerging and established voices on the Romanian scene. Stories of inner conflicts and nostalgic memories intertwine with fantastic, humorous narratives. Each film demonstrates talent and the courage to experiment, inviting audiences on a cinematic journey that explores not only the limits of imagination but also those of human perception. Between October 3–12, the films in the Romanian Competition will compete for the section’s trophy, worth 5,000 lei, offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute. Romanian Competition teaser Animest.20

Emy Mirel Ivașcă, winner of the section at Animest.18 with Zidane Roulette, returns to this year’s festival with On Saint Nicolas’ Eve / În Seara de Moș Nicolae, an emotional story about the father-son relationship, seen through the eyes of a little boy recalling a Saint Nicholas night spent with his parent.

After their success at Animest.17, where they won the Audience Award for Suruaika, Worksheep Studios return to the big screen with Nephilim (dir. Vlad Ilicevici, Radu Pop, Bogdan Lazăr). Frederick, an Arctic explorer, finds salvation and, ultimately, companionship in the last surviving member of a long-extinct species.

Two graduates of the Sisterhood of Young Animation Auteurs (SYAA), Animest’s intensive training program for female filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe, are also present in the Animest.20 official competition. One is Iulia Turcianu, whose short film Triassic Cuddle / Un cuplu triasic was screened this year at Annecy — the most prestigious animation festival — in the student section, a remarkable achievement. Equally impressive is the fact that the film, a comedy about a small prehistoric amphibian in search of a mate, is also part of this year’s International Competition selection. The other filmmaker is Alina Gheorghe, a regular at Animest (Degete de sticlă, 2022; Paradis murdar, 2024). This year, she competes with Speechless Exchange / Dialog fără răspuns, a visual analysis of emotional conflict in which the female character gradually disintegrates in response to her partner’s anger. The short was co-directed with Bianca Preda and Ruxandra Socor, during their master’s studies at UNATC.

This year’s winner of the Gopo Award for Best Romanian Short Film, White Noise (dir. Alexia-Ioana Badea), is also featured in the Animest.20 Romanian Competition. An emotional metaphor about the struggle for self-identity, the film follows a child whose unique nature, symbolized by horns, is constantly suppressed by an abusive parent enforcing conformity.

In addition to the competition films, cinephiles will also be able to watch three other short films out of competition during Animest.20, on October 8: Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicul doarme, the latest work by Matei Branea, winner of the SIGNIS award at TIFF; Kobza / Cobzarul (dir. Laura Pop) — the story of a 70-year-old cobza player from the old Botoșani market, who uses his instrument to steal people’s memories; and The Magician / Magicianul, directed by Bogdan Mureșanu and featured in the Annecy competition — a film about the inauguration of the first power plant in the port city of Sulina.

TOON SCRIPTS – Application Deadline Extended for the Animation Series Script Contest

TOON SCRIPTS, the animation series script contest organized by Animest Association with the support of PRO TV, has extended its submission deadline until September 14. The contest is open to screenwriters who may find an animation partner during the process, or to writer-animator teams, whether experienced or at the beginning of their careers. Screenwriters over 18, of Romanian nationality or working in Romania, are invited to submit Romanian-language proposals for a 6- or 8-episode animated TV miniseries, each episode running between 20 and 25 minutes, for any target audience.

Submissions can be made by completing the online form: Toon Scripts 2025