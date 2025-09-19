At Animest.20, the journey continues even after nightfall! Guided by a map of unconventional animations and intense experiences, the festival’s special events invite audiences to a series of urban nights full of surprises. Each screening is a destination in itself, a marathon of thrilling sensations that takes you beyond conventional boundaries, transforming the cinema into a place of oddities, passion, and unleashed fantasies.

From hypnotic experiences to horror screenings, from spectacular music videos to taboo stories, Animest.20’s special events invite viewers to leave their comfort zones and explore destinations full of adrenaline and novelty.

Trippy Animation Night – Vol. 12: Saturday, October 4, 11:00 PM, Cinemateca Eforie

“In today’s harsh reality, where the balance once maintained by mutual destruction between East and West no longer exists, it’s a good idea to buy a one-way ticket to Trippy-Land and learn to adore your nostalgia for the Cold War era. This year’s Trippy edition offers a wide variety of subjects, including unusual travel journals, page-turning bestsellers, private screenings, nuclear and recreational mushrooms, female powerplay, last-minute cutouts, loops and droodles, plus our usual dose of bizarre music videos and commercials,” says Michael Helmerhorst, host and curator of the selection of stories that surprise year after year with their eccentricity.

From lost-and-found footage to eccentric collages and psychotronic universes, the short film selection in the anniversary edition promises an avant-garde audiovisual experience that transcends the conventional, inviting audiences to explore new dimensions of imagination. Trippy Animation Night offers fans of the unusual a cinematic journey beyond all norms, with 120 minutes of rare and bizarre animations organized into multiple “stops”: Travelogues & Trips, Pageturners, Cutting Edges, Private Screening, Sirens, This izz Your Music, Loops & Droodles, Manahatta, Dope Dreams, Cold War Nostalgia, and Urgent Messages.

EROTICA Vol. 5 – The Night of Erotic Animation: Tuesday, October 7, 11:00 PM, Cinemateca Eforie

This year’s journeys also include a nocturnal exploration of taboos and fetishes, where inhibitions are left at home and nonconformity is essential. EROTICA Vol. 5 – The Night of Erotic Animation invites the most curious animation lovers to a passionate cinematic experience, where fantasies come alive on the big screen.

Curated by Jakub Spevák, artistic director of the Slovak festival Fest Anča, the event presents a selection of explicitly erotic animations, not recommended for the prudish. For this anniversary edition of Animest, viewers will have the opportunity to see An Explosive Love Story (dir. Adina Oana Enache), My Good Boy (dir. Sara Priorreli), and Sweet Nothing (dir. Joana Fischer, Marie Kenov).

Additionally, for those who want to revisit the naughtiest short films or miss the Tuesday screening, EROTICA Vol. 5 will also be shown on Saturday, October 11, at 9:00 PM at Cinema Eforie.

Animusic Night: Thursday, October 9, 9:00 PM, Cinemateca Eforie

Music meets animation at AniMusic Night, the event that sets the tone for the party at Animest.20! This year, 33 music videos with stories from around the globe compete for the top prize, bringing rhythmic journeys from France, Portugal, Belgium, Mexico, the USA, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Korea, and many other corners of the world.

The music competition will be judged by Lola Lefevre from France – last year’s recipient of a special jury mention in the same section; Andy “Sinboy” Luke – a versatile artist of British and Spanish origins based in Bucharest, passionate about music and graffiti for over 25 years; and Dragoș Olaru – actor and radio host, part of the Radio Guerrilla team, a long-term partner of the Animest Festival.

Creepy Animation Night: Friday, October 10, 11:00 PM, Sala Luceafărul

The most intense journeys are those where fear emerges from the darkest corners and blood runs cold. At Animest.20, this journey happens at night in the cinema, with over three hours of horror stories designed to thrill even the bravest spectators.

A nightmare selection of 22 horror short films, where grotesque and fear intertwine in terrifying scenarios, awaits thrill-seekers this year. Highlights include Praying Mantis, the latest film by Joe Hsieh, known to fans of Creepy Animation Night. The film premiered in the Orizzonti competition at the 82nd Venice Film Festival and follows a mother who sacrifices herself entirely for her child.

This year’s Creepy Animation Night also features horror shorts from Serbia (King of Nothing, dir. Aleksa Gajić) and Slovenia (Our Baby of Rot, dir. Bibi Erjavec). Other chills-inducing titles include Asian animations Zombie Safari – We Will Be Animals (dir. Joanne Lin, Jerrold Chong) and Necronomicon (dir. Jisub Cheon), along with two films exploring death and the afterlife in intense and profound ways: The Devil Room by Colombian director Duban Pinzón and Sublime, created by seven French artists (Marie Heribel, Candice Yernaux, Juliette Buysschaert, Camille Leroy, Joséphine Vendeville, Martin Laurent, and Lucas Foutrier).

The night will be shaken during the intermissions by metal soundscapes mixed from vinyl by the duo MIXDEATH (Albu vs Mitrix).

Fresh Frames: Saturday, October 4, 6:30 PM, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului

Debuting successfully last year, the section dedicated to short films created by teenagers returns in full force for the anniversary edition with 11 animated films made by teenagers from Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The films were selected by the Teen Jury from the previous Animest edition – Marta Crețu, Alesia Iancău, and Ilinca Popa.

Fresh Frames gives a platform to emerging animator voices in an international festival that has shortlisted winning shorts from two sections for the Academy Awards.

Fresh Frames first appeared at last year’s Animest thanks to the Animation Incubator, the largest community for teens dedicated to animation and digital art in Romania and Moldova. While last year most of the shorts were created during Incubator workshops, in 2025 the number of independently produced animations has significantly increased.

This year, all members of the Incubator community receive a 20% discount on individual tickets for all Animest.20 screenings and the Ten Stop Pass subscription. Membership in the Incubator community can be requested here: https://www.incubatoruldeanimatie.ro/alaturate

