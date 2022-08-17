Animest Hot Points: Murals from Bucharest districts in search of authors

The walls of thermal points in Bucharest’s districts become Animest Hot Points around the Animest International Animation Film Festival. Through a new urban regeneration project set up together with the Bucharest Municipal Thermal Energy Company, the Animest Association aims to give the city a new look, making available to artists from all over the country a space to express their visions about love.

Until August 31, painters, graphic artists and illustrators are invited to enter their visual concepts in the race for one of the walls available on the festival map by filling in the online form.

Animest is celebrating the return to the physical format event this year and it chose to do it in the community, bring art to the bedroom-districts. The thermal spots in Bucharest will turn into the visual artists’ playgrounds until October. The artists are invited to display their own definitions over love on the walls between the buildings.

Love, the theme proposed for this edition, can be looked as a response to the adversities that the entire world is subdued: pandemic, war, economic crisis, climate change. Love also means tolerance, self-love, empathy, support and openness to the outside world. Love can also be about the strength to overcome difficult moments or the desire to accept one another, just the way we are. Its language is universal, just like the one of visual arts.

Until August 31, artists from all over the country can send original visual proposals, inspired by the proposed theme, with dimensions of approximately 3/4 meters. Previous experience in creating a large-scale mural is not a requirement, but will be an advantage.

The works will be carried out around the festival, between September 5-30, during which Animest will provide the selected artists with transport, four nights’ accommodation, logistical support and work materials.

The regulation of the project is available here.