Animest invites female illustrators and creators from the world of film to register for Young Animation Auteurs

At the 3rd edition of the Sisterhood of Young Animation Auteurs (SYAA), Animest signs a partnership with the Animation Film Festival Network and expands the mentorship program dedicated to women filmmakers in the world of animation, at the regional level. If until now the program was dedicated exclusively to artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in 2023 SYAA will offer development opportunities to those from the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Until May 15, female creators from the region who are working on their own animated short film project, as the main author (director, screenplay), are invited to apply for free participation in the program by filling out the form available online.

An initiative by the Animest International Animated Film Festival to encourage and promote female talent in the field, SYAA is an intensive program of work that brings new voices from the world of animated film face-to-face with female professionals in the European industry. For 7 days, the mentors will offer the 10 selected participants support in the development of scripts, as well as professional advice regarding the directorial concept, artistic vision and production itself, as well as behind-the-scenes secrets of this field, sharing their own experiences.

Creating a community of women to act as a support network against discrimination in the industry is among the main goals of SYAA. The program consists of a series of lectures, presentations, practical workshops, 1:1 meetings, screenings and networking events, during which the participants can develop their animated short film projects. They also learn how to build their art portfolios, what tools to use in developing an idea, what the levers are for developing an independent art career, and what the process of starting an animation studio can look like.

Eligibility criteria for enrolling in the program do not include an age limit, and participation by female students is more than encouraged. The program will be held in English, the language in which all materials necessary for registration will have to be written. Following their analysis, 10 creators will be invited to the workshop organized in Bucharest between August 19-25, 2023.

Among the artists who will join the program this year as mentors is Raluca Mănescu, the screenwriter from Romania whose name is associated with countless award-winning short films at international film festivals such as Cottbus IFF, Sarajevo IFF, Thessaloniki IFF, Namur IFF. Her feature debut as a screenwriter, Lumea e a mea, directed by Nicoale Constantin Tănase, received the Special Jury Mention at Karlovy Vary IFF in 2015 and the Debut Award at TIFF, Romania, 2015.

Polish filmmaker Katarzyna Gromadzka, for her part, accepted the challenge to be a SYAA mentor for the second consecutive year. Co-founder of Momakin and co-organizer of Animarkt Stop Motion Forum, Katarzyna is an executive producer and coordinator of stop-motion artists, collaborates with producers from all over the world, is a member of the Association of Polish Filmmakers (SFP) and the Association of Polish Animation Producers ( SPPA).

“Through SYAA we want to create a safe and welcoming space for women active in animation, a space where they can express their ideas without bumping into prejudice and where they are defined as artists and creators first and foremost. In order to have a healthy society, it is imperative that the presence of women in culture becomes the norm, not the exception,” emphasizes Helga Fodorean, Head of Studies.