Annette, the film awarded for Best Director at Cannes, opens the 11th edition of BIEFF

Annette, the new production signed by the French filmmaker Leos Carax, opens the 11th edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF) with a special screening scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, at 18:30, in the hall Auditorium of the National Museum of Art of Romania. A mind-boggling musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, the film won the best direction award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The selection of feature films presented at the largest cinematographic event in Romania dedicated to avant-garde film also includes the new film by the director-phenomenon Tsai Ming-liang. Days, an emotional analysis of human connections, will be screened for the national premiere at the closing of BIEFF, on November 20, at 18:30.

After 9 years at Holy Motors, French director Leos Carax returns with an irreverent musical about fame, love, art and fatherhood written with Ron and Russell Mael, members of the famous pop-rock duo Sparks, who were also awarded for the best soundtrack at Cannes. The protagonists of the story are Henry, a provocative comedian, known for his caustic humor, and Ann, an opera singer applauded on the most prestigious stages in the world. Adored by the public and constantly in the media, the two seem to be the embodiment of the perfect couple. The birth of their little girl, a completely out of the ordinary child, will turn their lives upside down.

Annette will open the 11th edition of BIEFF with a special screening, organized at MNAR on November 17, from 18:30.

Days and The Night, directed by Tsai Ming-liang, close the 11th edition of BIEFF

From the Official Competition of the Berlin International Film Festival, where it was awarded a Special Mention in 2020, the latest feature film signed by Tsai Ming-liang arrives on the big screen BIEFF. A master of slow cinema technique, the multi-award winning Taiwanese author proposes in Days a poetic exploration of loneliness, intimacy and healing through human connections. The film follows the daily realities of two men who have never met, but who seem to be experiencing a common form of isolation. They live completely different lives, but their loneliness is almost symmetrical. Lacking remarks, but extremely rich in emotions, the only meeting they will have will give them the opportunity to embrace, for a short time, the need for closeness.

Days will have a special screening at MNAR on November 20, from 18:30. On the same evening, viewers will be able to watch The Night, the documentary short film in which Tsai Ming-liang captures the rhythm and beauty of nights in Hong Kong, premiered internationally at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival.