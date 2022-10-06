Annie Ernaux awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2022
The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2022 is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”.
In her writing, Ernaux consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class. Her path to authorship was long and arduous, the Nobel website reads.
Three of Annie Ernaux’s novels are in preparation at Pandora M Publishers, in the beloved collection “Anansi. World Fiction”, coordinated by the writer Bogdan-Alexandru Stănescu.
Two of these, the novel Simple Passion (republished, translated by Vasile Zincenco) and The Confessions of Annie Ernaux (unpublished translation, signed by Mădălina Ghiu), will be published in a special edition this autumn.
The next book signed by Annie Ernaux that will appear in Romanian is the monumental novel The Years, translated also by Mădălina Ghiu.