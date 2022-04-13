Antipa Museum is the most searched for museum in Romania

A new study, conducted by Cruise Croatia, has revealed the most searched for museum in each country of the world… perfect for anyone planning to visit a new country and wondering what cultural attractions to visit whilst there!

And whilst you might not be surprised to hear that The Metropolitan Museum of Art took the top spot in the United States or The Louvre in France, there are some pretty unique, and lesser-known, museums that should firmly be on people’s bucket lists. Mainly the ABBA Museum in Sweden and the Lindt Museum in Switzerland – yum!

All over the world, there are museums and cultural institutions encouraging people to explore new cultures and topics through their carefully-curated collections and exhibitions. And the one thing that galleries and museums across the globe have in common? The ability to completely immerse visitors in the culture of a destination through rich art, history and unique artefacts.

The study comprised looking at the average monthly global search volume for the word ‘museum’ in every country of the world and finding out which cultural institution came out top.

It’s the Museum of Illusions that takes the top spot in Croatia. Which isn’t massively surprising considering its global success in recent years. Founded in 2015 in Zagreb, the Museum of Illusions is based on the concept of ‘edutainment’ – offering visitors a mix of education and entertainment, interactive and photogenic exhibits and rooms of illusion rooms.

It has since become the largest chain of private museums in the world, now operating in 35 locations around the world including New York, Dubai, Paris and Madrid. We, of course, recommend coming to Croatia and seeing the original museum in all its glory – and illusion!

World-renowned European museums are sitting in the top spots for their countries either, with the Louvre taking the crown in France with 72,000 monthly searches, Tate Modern in the UK with 260,000 monthly searches and Museo Del Prado in Spain with 121,000 monthly searches.

Antipa Museum (photo) is the most searched museum in Romania, with 1,300 monthly searches.