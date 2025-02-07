Anyma, for the first time at Untold X

Anyma, the artist who has redefined the concept of live shows with a series of creative concepts incorporating new technologies, while also developing others for performances considered from another universe, will debut in Romania this summer on the main stage of the UNTOLD festival.

In 2025, technology will redefine the music industry, and live experiences will go beyond any limits of imagination. Anyma marked a historic moment with his residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, being the first electronic music artist to hold a series of sold-out events at this iconic location. The Italian used AR technology to create an immersive show, where digital and physical realities blend seamlessly. Holographic projections of virtual worlds interacted in real-time with the audience. Matteo Milleri not only challenges the limits of music but also creates a virtual world that combines innovation with multisensory experiences.

In the Anyma project, technology plays a central role, and the live performances are a fascinating blend of electronic music and 3D animation, sometimes combined with augmented reality and immersive projections. These concepts are supported by high-end equipment and technological innovations that lie at the intersection of art and science.

The Anyma project is often described as a “cybernetic opera” due to the perfect integration of technology, music, and spectacular visuals. Matteo Milleri has not only created an innovative soundscape but also demonstrated an impressive ability to connect with his fans.

The UNTOLD festival will take place from August 7-10, 2025, in Cluj-Napoca, and tickets for the anniversary edition are available on untold.com.