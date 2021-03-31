SPARE TIME

April Fools’ 2021: Romanians among Europeans that Most enjoy pranks

By Romania Journal
  • Romania ranks 11th as there are 10,200 YouTube searches per month from Romanians for prank videos
  • The most popular type of prank based on specific YouTube searches by Romanians is ‘prank on girlfriend’ (5,500 monthly searches), followed by ‘kissing prank’ (3,400)
  • France are the most mischievous internet users in Europe with an average 77,600 YouTube searches per month for prank videos
  • United Kingdom (52,000) and Germany (52,000) are among the other European countries where people search on YouTube over 50,000 times a month for prank videos

The internet has exposed us to many things that we thought we would never enjoy. One of the most popular guilty pleasures enjoyed online by people is prank videos.

To mark April Fools’ Day on Thursday 1st April 2021, OnBuy.com utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to discover which internet users in Europe are the most mischievous based on their average monthly searches for prank videos on YouTube.

OnBuy.com found that individuals in France are the most mischievous internet users in Europe with an average 77,600 YouTube searches per month for prank videos – that is the equivalent of 2,503 YouTube searches each day.

In joint second position is the United Kingdom and Germany with an average of 52,000 YouTube searches each for prank videos every month.

Turkey (22,300), Sweden (19,500), Russia (16,800) and Italy (15,700) are among the other European locations where people search on YouTube an average 15,000 times a month for prank videos, respectively ranking fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

 

The European Countries Most Searching for Prank Videos on YouTube
European Country Average Monthly YouTube Searches  
France 77,600  
United Kingdom 52,000  
Germany 52,000  
Poland 29,500  
Turkey 22,300  
Sweden 19,500  
Russia 16,800  
Italy 15,700  
Netherlands 13,300  
Greece 10,800  
Czech Republic 10,600  
Romania 10,200  
Belgium 9,900  
Spain 9,500  
Denmark 8,300  
Hungary 8,200  
Georgia 8,000  
Serbia 7,100  
Norway 7,000  
Austria 6,500  
Ukraine 6,400  

 

 

 

Romania is in 11th position as there are an average 10,200 YouTube searches by Romanians each month for prank videos.

When it comes to the specific types of pranks Dutch citizens most search for on YouTube, this is how they rank:

  • Prank on Girlfriend – 5,500 average monthly YouTube searches
  • Kissing Prank – 3,400 average monthly YouTube searches
  • Gold Digger Prank – 1,900 average monthly YouTube searches
  • Shampoo Prank – 1,000 average monthly YouTube searches
  • Viagra Prank – 500 average monthly YouTube searches

On the other end in 20th spot is Ukraine, where there are an average 6,400 YouTube searches a month for prank videos from Ukrainians

