April Fools’ 2021: Romanians among Europeans that Most enjoy pranks

Romania ranks 11th as there are 10,200 YouTube searches per month from Romanians for prank videos

The most popular type of prank based on specific YouTube searches by Romanians is ‘prank on girlfriend’ (5,500 monthly searches), followed by ‘kissing prank’ (3,400)

France are the most mischievous internet users in Europe with an average 77,600 YouTube searches per month for prank videos

United Kingdom (52,000) and Germany (52,000) are among the other European countries where people search on YouTube over 50,000 times a month for prank videos

The internet has exposed us to many things that we thought we would never enjoy. One of the most popular guilty pleasures enjoyed online by people is prank videos.

To mark April Fools’ Day on Thursday 1st April 2021, OnBuy.com utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to discover which internet users in Europe are the most mischievous based on their average monthly searches for prank videos on YouTube.

OnBuy.com found that individuals in France are the most mischievous internet users in Europe with an average 77,600 YouTube searches per month for prank videos – that is the equivalent of 2,503 YouTube searches each day.

In joint second position is the United Kingdom and Germany with an average of 52,000 YouTube searches each for prank videos every month.

Turkey (22,300), Sweden (19,500), Russia (16,800) and Italy (15,700) are among the other European locations where people search on YouTube an average 15,000 times a month for prank videos, respectively ranking fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

The European Countries Most Searching for Prank Videos on YouTube European Country Average Monthly YouTube Searches France 77,600 United Kingdom 52,000 Germany 52,000 Poland 29,500 Turkey 22,300 Sweden 19,500 Russia 16,800 Italy 15,700 Netherlands 13,300 Greece 10,800 Czech Republic 10,600 Romania 10,200 Belgium 9,900 Spain 9,500 Denmark 8,300 Hungary 8,200 Georgia 8,000 Serbia 7,100 Norway 7,000 Austria 6,500 Ukraine 6,400

Romania is in 11th position as there are an average 10,200 YouTube searches by Romanians each month for prank videos.

When it comes to the specific types of pranks Dutch citizens most search for on YouTube, this is how they rank:

Prank on Girlfriend – 5,500 average monthly YouTube searches

Kissing Prank – 3,400 average monthly YouTube searches

Gold Digger Prank – 1,900 average monthly YouTube searches

Shampoo Prank – 1,000 average monthly YouTube searches

Viagra Prank – 500 average monthly YouTube searches

On the other end in 20th spot is Ukraine, where there are an average 6,400 YouTube searches a month for prank videos from Ukrainians