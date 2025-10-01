ARASH Returns to Romania Next Year
International superstar ARASH, the artist who has conquered global charts with iconic hits, will perform at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on March 31, 2026.
Fans in Romania will have the chance to experience the energy and atmosphere of major international stages in a spectacular show full of rhythm, emotion, and excitement.
Part of his 2026 tour, the Bucharest concert will feature ARASH’s most famous songs that dominated European charts and became party anthems worldwide. Hits include “Boro Boro” – the song that launched him to international fame, “Temptation” (feat. Rebecca) – one of the catchiest choruses of the 2000s, “Broken Angel” – the ballad with millions of views, “She Makes Me Go”, and “One Day”.
Renowned for his unique style blending Western pop with Oriental sounds, ARASH has created a global musical phenomenon. He has earned gold records in countries like Germany, Russia, Greece, Slovenia, and Sweden, and his versatile repertoire, ranging from dance tracks to pop ballads, has made him beloved across generations.
Over his 20-year career, ARASH has collaborated with international music stars such as Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Helena, performing on stages around the world in front of millions of fans.
Tickets for the ARASH concert at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on March 31, 2026, are available exclusively through EVENTIM.RO, with prices varying depending on seating category.
