Art in Progress, no. 4 launches the open call for participatory art

The open call Art in Progress, now at its fourth edition, aims to identify, reward, and publish five participatory artworks. The submissions will explore innovative methods of interaction with the magazine’s readers, who play an active role in creating the works.

Apply to the Art in Progress open call with an artwork in the form of a set of instructions, a game (crossword, puzzle, maze, connect the dots, spot the differences, hidden objects), template, pop-up card, coloring sketch, quest, etc. Each submission must fit on a single A4 vertical page, using only black line drawings (no color fills). The works selected by the public, through voting on the feeder.ro platform, will be awarded and published in the fourth issue of Art in Progress, alongside a series of highly active contemporary local artists.

Submit your proposal in digital format by completing the participation form. The selection of awarded works will be made by the public through anonymous online voting on the feeder.ro magazine website.

The submitted works must meet the specific requirements of the call, as described in the Call Regulations.

Open Call Calendar – Art in Progress, no. 4

August 31 – September 6: Submission period

September 8 – 13: Public online anonymous voting on feeder.ro

September 17: Announcement of winning works

The editorial project Art in Progress, no. 4 is produced by Save or Cancel (Cristina Popa, Andrei Racovițan) through feeder.ro and co-financed by AFCN.

This project does not necessarily represent the position of the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN). AFCN is not responsible for the project’s content or the way its results may be used. These are entirely the responsibility of the funding beneficiary.