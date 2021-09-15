Art Safari kicked off, Dutch Embassy to Romania supports the Bucharest Art Pavilion

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania is supporting the eighth edition of the Bucharest Art Pavilion – Art Safari. In the event’s opening, on Wednesday, September 15th, the representatives of the Embassy are unveiling, for the first time, a giant floral copy of the «Vase with the bushes» painting, created by the Romanian painter Samuel Müntzer.

The work, specially designed to mark this moment, has the dimensions of 4 x 4 m. The original painting – oil on cardboard – measures 33.5 x 42.5 cm and is exhibited within Art Safari. 1,750 Dutch plants were used to make this project initiated by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania. Overall, the plants used to make the copy of Samuel Müntzer’s painting weigh about 400 kilograms.

Over 20 people worked on the giant ornamental plant painting for more than 7 days – from the creation of the external metal frame, to the assembly of the plants near the Dacia-Romania Palace where Art Safari takes place. The painting weighs a total of 700 kilograms.

Inside the pavilion, visitors will discover a room dedicated to greenery where they could be inspired by bold landscape architecture projects promoted within the Romanian-Dutch bilateral partnership Urban Landscapes Romania. The exhibition is mirrored in reality by 2 spectacular trees located in the Izvor area inviting creativity to activate the urban space of Bucharest.

“On the occasion of this event, we remain faithful to our values ​​of supporting sustainable urban development, green cities and urban landscapes integrated as harmoniously as possible in nature. We believe that art, nature and sustainable development can be associated in projects that raise public awareness and generate impact in the community. Within Art Safari, the tradition and experience of Dutch specialists are entangled with the aesthetic sense and the desire for innovation of their Romanian peers,” said the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bucharest, His Excellency Roelof van Ees.

“This fall, we have a lot of graffiti at Art Safari, as well as many interventions made by the artists themselves! Thousands of square meters were painted with surprising colours and fantastic characters. This year, Art Safari is al grown up and is taking to another level. Art will conquer Lipscani street, in the heart of Bucharest. Dacia-Romania Palace will host three exhibitions: Samuel Mützner on the trail of Claude Monet, curator Rodica Marian, Central Pavilion: Constantin Piliuță. Zenith Colour, curator Călin Stegerean and the Contemporary Pavilion: Superheroes/Antiheroes. Trends in the Romanian contemporary art, curator Raluca Ilaria Demetrescu. Another exhibition can be seen at Arcub-Hanul Gabroveni, made in partnership with the Bucharest Museum: Seduction and triumph in art. Female artists in Romania, curator Elena Olariu”, said Ioana Ciocan, Art Safari manager.

