Art Safari rescheduled for September 11-20

After the authorities’ recommendations to delay any big events in the upcoming period, Art Safari organizers have also decided today to delay the event and rescheduled it for September (September 11-20).

Organizers informed that all tickets and passes bought online so far remain valid for September 11-20, so it’s no need to change them.

“Thanks to all of you who have been standing by us and already bought tickets and passes. We’ll see you all with a little delay in September! We are closely watching the global developments and we assure you we’ll do our best that this big art event to take place under full safety conditions”, said Ioana Ciocan, general manager Art Safari Bucharest.