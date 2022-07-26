Artists from Romania, Ukraine, Israel, Norway and 7 other European countries – among the first confirmations at the MMB Showcase Festival

MMB Showcase Festival, the festival that presents rising artists from Romania and the world, will take place between September 6-8 at Club Expirat. Among the first confirmations are bands and artists from Romania, France, Czech Republic, Norway, Israel, Portugal, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine and Moldova.

For three days, between September 6-8, the Expired Club in Bucharest will host a new edition of the MMB Showcase Festival. The event brings up-and-coming bands from around the world to the club stage, featuring artists from all genres of music. They will perform both in front of local and European professionals in the field, present at the Mastering the Music Business conference – an opportunity that could bring them future collaborations – but also in front of the public not participating in the conference, but eager to discover fresh voices and tunes.

Over 15 band will attend the festival this year, with the first names confirmed already: AIKO (Czechia), Cătălina Cara (Moldova), E-an-na (Romania), Groove Garden (Romania), HVNDS (Romania), IOVA (Romania), IVA (Bulgaria), KOIKOI (Serbia), krapka; KOMA (Ukraine), Labotanique (France), :Papercutz (Portugal), Sturle Dagsland (Norway), Subterranean Masquerade (Israel), Woodstock Barbie (Hungary) and Zimbru (Romania).

Access to the festival is free subject to availability. Access every night at 19:00hrs. Further details on the artists and programme are available jere: https://masteringthemusicbusiness.ro.

Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7waQuwT6kdDYg5wQCylhzg.