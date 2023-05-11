Artists premiering in Romania, at UNTOLD

The most intense UNTOLD edition yet comes with a line-up to match. Bebe Rexha, French Montana, Ava Max and Eric Prydz are just some of the names coming to Romania for the first time, at UNTOLD. The line-up of this year’s edition also includes: FERG, WizTheMc, Years & Years, Alok, Topic, Zhu, Steve Aoki, Fedde Le Grand, Tujamo and Thievery Corporation. The hits of the moment will be heard this summer, between August 3 and 6, in Cluj-Napoca.

BLETA “BEBE” REXHA is one of the most acclaimed voices in the music industry globally. Her collaboration with David Guetta on the smash hit “I’m Good (Blue)” earned her a Grammy nomination and an MTV EMA trophy in the category “Best Collaboration” Bebe Rexha is one of the premieres prepared by the creators of the UNTOLD experience for the 8th edition of the festival.

Rexha has had successful collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Afrojack and David Guetta, worked with G-Eazy on “Me, Myself & I” (1.158 billion hits), with Martin Garrix on “In the Name of Love” (1.263 billion listens) or “Meant To Be” (feat. Florida Georgia Line), another production that exceeded 1.244 billion hits. The single “I’m a Mess” brought him two Grammy nominations in the categories “Best New Artist” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance”.

AVA MAX is another first for Romania. The single “Sweet but Psycho” was the artist’s first major chart success, No. 1 in 22 countries, debuted directly at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached over 1.43 billion on the Spotify platform of accesses. With the debut album “Heaven & Hell” it reached the sales ranking in the United States and Great Britain. In 2023 he released the album “Diamonds & Dancefloors”.

After two highly successful records, “Communion” and “Palo Santo”, Olly Alexander returned in 2022 with the solo project YEARS & YEARS and a new album. Entitled “Night Call”, the album debuted at number 1 in the UK Albums Chart. At the 8th edition of the UNTOLD festival, the artist with the best-selling debut album in Great Britain, Years & Years, arrives at Cluj-Arena.

Rapper FRENCH MONTANA is known worldwide for his chart successes and involvement in philanthropic actions. The artist behind the success of “Unforgettable”, a single with over 1.657 billion listens on Spotify, will premiere in 2023 on the UNTOLD mainstage.

The live appearances section is completed by American rapper FERG. With a single included in the list of the 50 best songs of 2012, FERG was named “Rookie of the Year” at the BET Hip Hop Awards. With an impressive career, the American artist presented his latest album Floor Seats II” with a series of unexpected collaborations with Marilyn Manson, Dennis Rodman or Mulatto (Latto).

The American duo Thievery Corporation, winner of a Grammy award in the category “Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture” for the soundtrack of Garden State, arrives for the first time at the festival in Cluj-Napoca.

Canadian rapper WizTheMc is another premiere prepared by UNTOLD organizers for this year’s edition. He debuted in 2018, released three albums, eight EPs and toured Europe and the United States with artists such as Asap Rocky, Half Alive, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Future, Miley Cyrus or Skip Marley. The single “For A Minute” was a chart success, and on Spotify it has over 63 million listens.

ERIC PRYDZ premieres in Romania this summer at the UNTOLD festival. In the world where genres, styles, sounds, trends are constantly evolving, the word “phenomenal” is valid for Eric Prydz. He reset the notion of a live show with a series of creative concepts in which he integrated new technologies, developed others for appearances considered interstellar. It all started with EPIC 1.0, a project premiered at Brixton Academy, and reached EPIC 6.0 HOLOSPHERE, a project with a spectacular result for the artist’s fans. He is a sophisticated artist with monumental appearances , and every Eric Prydz brand event is sold out.

ALOK, one of the artists who managed to build an impressive career, is ranked 4th in the DJ Mag publication and has a huge fan community on social media platforms. The songs released by Alok have over 3.4 billion streams on the Spotify platform.

Electronic music and DJing were TOPIC’s only passions. In 2016 came the first nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards for “Best German Act”. 2019 was the year of “Breaking Me”, a track on which he collaborated with the Swedish A7S. On Spotify, “Breaking Me” was an absolute success, reaching 5 billion streams. The remix for “Your Love (9PM)” has been nominated for the BRIT Awards in 2022 in the “International Song Of The Year” category.

ZHU, one of the coolest artists in electronic music, arrives at Cluj-Arena for the first time. The single “Faded”, included in the EP “The Nightday”, was heard everywhere and debuted in the dance charts. It was also nominated for a Grammy in the “Best Dance Recording” category.

STEVE AOKI is one of the world’s most exciting artists. A Grammy-nominated producer, DJ, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT visionary, the man who entered the Guinness World Book of Records in 2014, was the artist with the most live appearances – 250 shows. He has over 77 million monthly listens on Spotify, three Platinum Records, six Gold Records and 10 Top 10 productions on major radio networks. In 2022, Aoki launched A0K1VERSE, an NFT community.

Other artists confirmed on the mainstage at UNTOLD 2023: Imagine Dragons, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Alesso, KSHMR and Salvatore Ganacci.