ARTmania, the only Romanian festival member of the European Metal Festival Alliance 2020

ARTmania Festival is the only Romanian festival attending the European Metal Festival Alliance this year with interviews and concerts offered by three Romanian bands. EMFA, an alliance of 13 independent festivals in Europe, will be available online on August 7,8,9 this year in a joint effort to provide the rock and metal fans with a unique online festival, with over 35 bands performing.

Passes, for only EUR 6.66 euro/ piece are already available at www.MetalFestivalAlliance.com.

Metal fans will be able to see broadcasts and sequences as a first of some memorable gigs performed by Sabaton headliner at Bloodstock Open Air Festival in 2019), Avatar (headliner at Alcatraz Festival in 2019), and others such as Tesseract (Bloodstock Open Air, 2019), Thy Art Is Murder, Napalm Death, Grand Magus and Battle Beast (concerts at Summer Breeze Open Air 2019) while DEE SNIDER will enchant fans with two live songs performed at Bloodstock Open Air Festival in 2019.

European Metal Festival Alliance will also broadcast a series of shows recorded by some bands during the pandemic especially for this online festival: Rotting Christ, Butcher Babies, Orange Goblin, Heidevolk, Primordial, King 810, Amenra, Parasite Inc., Alien Weaponry, Venom Prison, Mass Hysteria, Angelus Apatrida, Evergrey, Kampfar, Venom Inc., Unleash The Archers, Legion Of The Damned, Dirty Shirt, Gutalax, Kissin’ Dynamite, Evil Invaders, ¡Pendejo!, Der Weg einer Freiheit, Cult of Fire, Lèpoka, Spoil Engine, SVART CROWN, Deserted Fear, Dead Lord, RoadkillSoda, NYTT LAND, White Walls and SkyEye.