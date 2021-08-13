Astra Film Festival due in Sibiu, September 5-12

World and national premiere movies will race in the official selection of the 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival – Astra Film Festival. The most important documentary film festival in Eastern Europe will take place in Sibiu between September 5-12, in a hybrid format (outdoor film screenings, in cinemas and online).

The 28th edition of Astra Film Festival celebrates life, in all its diversity through the over 200 cinematographic events. Launched in 1993 as an innovative project in Central and Eastern Europe, Astra Film Festival stands out as an essential event in the European documentary film community, proving to be the most important festival of its kind in Romania, summing up a culture and a decades of documentary cinema.

The special section dedicated to Romanian documentaries, by subject or by author, includes 13 films selected in the Romania Open and DocSchool competitions. There are films that challenge viewers to a deeper understanding of the sensitive realities of today’s society and will be screened in the presence of directors, with whom viewers will have the opportunity to discuss after screenings.

#NEWTOGETHER | Carmen Lidia Vidu | Austria, Romania | 2021 | 54

FRAGIL(E) | Ioana Mischie | Romania | 2021 | 60

HYMN FROM THE HIVE | Jacopo Marzi | Romania | 2021 | 84

MY UNCLE TUDOR | Olga Lucovnicova | Belgium, Portugal, Hungary | 2021 | 21

OCCASIONAL SPIES | Oana Giurgiu | Romania | 2021 | 120

STELA, IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER | Anca Hirte | Romania | 2021 | 81

THE CERTAINTY OF PROBABILITIES | Raluca Durbacă | Romania | 2021 | 90

THE MISSING ONE | Rareş Ienasoaie | France | 2020 | 88

THE SHAWKAT MISTERY | Ágnes Maksay | Romania | 2021 | 61

US AGAINST US | Andra Tarara | Romania | 2020 | 74

More about the other movies competing in the official selection this year is available here.