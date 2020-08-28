Astra Film Festival Open Air 2020 to kick off in Sibiu in one week with 16 world and national premieres

Astra Film Festival Open Air 2020 kicks off in Sibiu on September 4 and lasts until September 13, providing movie lovers with six world film premieres, an international one, nine national premieres and a film racing for nomination at the Academy Awards 2021.

The festival will also included meetings with the film directors and other special events.

Astra Film Festival 2020 will screen 6 world premieres („Tamás Barta – Hurry, mom’s waiting at home by Eszter Hajdu – Hungary-Portugal, 2020; „Half Elf”, by Jón Bjarki Magnússon – Isceland, 2020; „Bugan – I Did Not Breathe the Air for Nothing” by Duco Tellegen – The Netherlands-Romania, 2019; „All the Rivers Flow into the Sea and the Sea Never Fills Up”, by Claudiu Mitcu – Romania, 2020; „Death… full stop or comma?”, by Călin Terțan, Corina Terțan – Romania, 2020; „Reflexions in the East”, by Andreea Cristina Borţun – Romania, 2020), an international premiere („Lost Kids on the Beach”, by Alina Manolache – Romania, 2020) and 9 national premieres („Forget Me Not”, by Sun Hee Engelstoft – Denmark, 2019; „Lessons of Love”, by Malgorzata Goliszewska and Kasia Mateja – Poland, 2019; „Talking About Adultery”, by Bára Jíchová Tyson – US-Czechia, 2019; „The World According To Amazon”, by Adrien Pinon and Thomas Lafarge – France-Germany-India-Poland-USA, 2019; „Caught in the Net”, by Vít Klusák, Barbora Chalupová – Czechia-Slovakia, 2020; „Self-Portrait”, by Katja Høgset, Margreth Olin and Espen Wallin– Norway, 2020; „Songs of Repression”, by Marianne Hougen-Moraga and Estephan Wagner – Denmark, 2020; „Holy Father”, byAndrei Dăscălescu – Romania, 2020; „iHuman”, byTonje Hessen Schei – Norway, 2019).

„Acasă, My Home”, the debut feature film of director Radu Ciorniciuc (2020, ’85 minutes) was awarded at such festivals as Sundance, Munich, Thessaloniki, Krakow, Macedonia and is racing to be nominated at EFA Awards and also for a nomination at Oscar 2021.

“For two decades, the Enache family – nine kids and their parents – lived in a shack in the wilderness of Bucharest Delta: an abandoned water reservoir, one of the biggest urban natural reservations in the world. When the authorities decide to claim back this rare urban ecosystem, the Enache family is evicted and forced to resettle in the city – a reality they know nothing about. What will their future bring?,” reads the movie’s presentation.

The screening programme is available at astrafilm.ro/program-2020/, while tickets can be purchases online starting today, August 28, at astrafilm.ro/bilete-la-astra-film-festival-2020/ and at eventbook.ro/festival/astra-film-festival.

ASTRA FILM FESTIVAL ONLINE will take place from 16 to 25 October via the festival platform, which will host some of the films in the official program. Everything will be available online for our audience anywhere in Romania. Some productions will also be available after the end of the official festival period. AFF ONLINE will also host a program dedicated to the film industry, which will include a series of activities taking place in the virtual environment.