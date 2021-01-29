ASTRA Museum in Sibiu invests EUR 2.5 M from Norwegian grants in venue for promoting Romanian handicrafts

ASTRA Museum from Sibiu has announced the start of the rehabilitation work of the House of Arts, the first centre in the city that will promote the Romanian handicraft items. The investment mounts to EUR 2.5 million and will include the the total revamping of a patrimony house in Piata Mica in Sibiu, which be turned into a venue to host handicraft workshops, a Popular Art Gallery where people will be able to buy craft items. A cultural cafe will be also furnished at the ground floor of the house.

The initiative is part of the a project to restore and revitalize the House of Arts historical monument financed by the SEE Norwegian grants 2014-2021 within the RO-CULTURA Programme.

The 2014-2021 SEE Grants are implemented by the ASTRA Museum during October 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 and the exact value is 1,939,335.35 euros.

“The rehabilitation project of the House of Arts will prompt a link between craftsmen and the heart of a historical city like Sibiu (…) it will generate strong connections based on multicultural traditions. The House of Arts will become a hub for interactive workshops. Such a venue will also have an economic importance. The tough period of pandemic has affected us all, including the traditional craftsmen. So, the House of Arts will definitely be a real generator of substantial incomes for those who are carrying on traditions, but also a source of useful, high quality items for locals and tourists,” said the ASTRA Museum general manager, Ciprian Anghel Ștefan.