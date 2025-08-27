Romania’s largest gastronomic festival is raising the bar in 2025 with the presence of internationally acclaimed chefs. From September 4–7, the hill of Boros Holiday Village in Lunca de Jos will transform into a spectacle of flavors, traditions, and culinary innovation.

World-Renowned Chefs at Taste of Transylvania

For the first time, the festival will feature some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. These include Ana Roš, Slovenian chef of Hiša Franko (3 Michelin stars and 1 green star), named “Best Female Chef in the World” in 2017 and awarded at The Best Chef Awards 2024. Also joining is Alessandro Ingiulla, the youngest Italian chef with a Michelin star from Sapio restaurant in Sicily, who will delight the audience with his expertise. They will be joined by Iñaki Bolumburu, a nomadic Basque chef collaborating with several Michelin restaurants and coordinating the kitchen at Āmalur in Bangkok.

“The presence of Ana Roš is an honor for us and a strong signal for the region. She comes from Slovenia, a country that has held the title of European Gastronomic Region—a title Harghita County will hold in 2027. It’s an extraordinary opportunity to learn from her experience and vision,” said Trucza Adorján, founder of Taste of Transylvania.

Strength of Romanian and International Gastronomy

Romania will be represented by top chefs such as Alex Petricean (NOUA), Mihai Toader (Soro Lume), Oana Coanta (Bistro de l’Arte), and Cezar Munteanu, who will coordinate the stand of the National Association of Chefs and Confectioners in Romania.

Prestigious restaurants from Hungary, including the Michelin-starred Bábel and Costes Downtown, as well as the famous Gerbeaud café from Budapest, will also attend. A special guest is Mészáros Ádám, the only Hungarian chef with two Michelin stars, who will cook for the public at the Páva restaurant stand in Odorheiu Secuiesc.

Unique Experiences for Visitors

The festival promises a program full of surprises. Kongó Farm will bring an authentic mountain sheepfold to Lunca de Jos, where visitors can discover mountain life and traditional gastronomy. A giant cauldron will also be installed, where different chefs will prepare daily surprise dishes. Children will have a dedicated corner, while panorama lovers can enjoy the view from the hill at the Vigneron Champagne Bar, offering premium champagnes. To share the experience in real time, organizers will provide satellite internet access.

Music, Fun, and Spectacular Prizes

In addition to culinary delights, the festival will feature concerts by IRIS, Don’t Stop The Queen, Tárkány Művek, and Bogdan Simion, bringing rhythm and energy throughout the weekend.

One of the most anticipated events is the community potato harvest, organized Sunday morning from 9 AM. Hidden in the soil with the potatoes are prizes totaling €10,000. Lucky participants can win items ranging from a large multifunctional grill to lifetime passes to Taste of Transylvania or special experiences at the Carassia winery.

The full festival schedule and list of participating restaurants can be found at tasteoftransylvania.eu. Tickets are available in advance at bilete.ro/taste-of-transylvania. Entry is free for children under 14, and on Thursday, September 4, admission is free for all visitors.