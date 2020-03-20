AWAKE officially cancels its fourth festival edition

AWAKE, Romania’s premier boutique festival, has decided to cancel the fourth edition of the event, which was scheduled to take place between 14 – 16 August 2020, on the Teleki Estate in the heart of Transylvania.

“With a heavy heart we have to announce that the 2020 edition of AWAKE festival will no longer take place.

This painful decision was taken after a careful consideration and analysis of the current national and international situation, ticket sales being slowed down to the point of stopping, corporate partners freezing their budgets until further notice, and the inevitable cancellation of concerts and tours that will follow.

Furthermore, the challenge of coordinating complex organisational matters in a time when everyone is self-isolating has had a big impact on our work. With teams of people who are actively working in various departments across several cities, without the possibility of meeting in person, we chose to remain united in these difficult times and put safety above all.

We deeply care and believe in both our audience and the artistic community and have always strived to deliver a unique experience at AWAKE. Nobody expected this scenario for the fourth edition of the festival, but taking into consideration the socio-economic factors set in motion by the Coronavirus COVID – 19 pandemic, we find ourselves in the position of not being able to organise the festival without compromises. Since AWAKE’s first edition, our mission was to deliver a complex experience, as authentic and immersive as possible. This will remain our objective for AWAKE 2021”, said Laura Coroianu, festival director.

The festival had announced the complete line-up with headliners such as JP Cooper, Asaf Avidan, White Lies, Dubioza Kolectiv, Asian Dub Foundation, Dimension, Camo & Krooked. AWAKE will cancel all concerts which were supposed to take place during the event.

Previous editions of the festival included names such as Morcheeba, Knife Party, Tom Odell, Milky Chance, The Subways, Fink, Pussy Riot, Netsky, Wilkinson, AJ Tracey and Enter Shikari.

Innovative and multidisciplinary, AWAKE is an outdoor annual festival which has built a name for itself in the music events industry through an eclectic blend of music, visual arts, workshops, inspirational debates, theatre, open air library and the unique natural setting of the Teleki Estate.

Tickets bought for the 2020 edition of AWAKE will still be valid and can be used for next year’s edition. Ticketholders who wish to return their tickets can send a refund request to ticket vendors they bought their ticket from.

Return form IaBilet: https://www.iabilet.ro/anulare.

Return form Eventim: https://service.eventim.ro/cerere-returnare-bilete/.