Awards, Emotions, and a Stellar Film at Cannes in Bucharest Gala

Five cities, nine cinemas, approximately forty films, of which over twenty premiered in Romania, and over a hundred screenings, this is what this year’s festival map showed. Thousands of spectators filled the cinema halls for ten days. Memorable meetings with filmmakers, actors and industry professionals completed the effervescent atmosphere of the festival.

Discussions with the audience, special screenings and events dedicated to artists in the film industry transformed Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest into a true hub for cinema enthusiasts. From award-winning films at Cannes and major international festivals, to Romanian productions in preview, this year’s edition offered a complex panorama of contemporary cinema.

Winners Announced at the Closing Gala of Les Films de Cannes à Bucharest

Last night, at the closing gala in Bucharest, the winners of the Autumn Previews and Works in Progress sections, as well as the Write a Screenplay For… scriptwriting lab, were announced.

Still Nia, directed by Paula Oneț, won the audience award at Autumn Previews, the festival’s only competitive section, organized with the support of Groupama. The film follows Ștefania, who, after 15 years of amnesia caused by a medical error in childhood, struggles to rediscover her identity at 33, reconnect with her estranged body, and embrace her inner child. Dance becomes a new language for healing and rebuilding her relationship with her mother. Still Nia is distributed in cinemas by microMultilateral and was previously showcased in the Works in Progress section last year, also being selected at the Sarajevo Film Festival 2024.

Five other Romanian films were also screened and voted on in the Autumn Previews section before their official national release.

The Works in Progress section surprised audiences with two winners of the Avanpost Award, reinforcing the section’s role in supporting films in development. The award, consisting of post-production services, went to:

The Fear Artist by Cristi Iftime (director and screenplay), produced by Marian Crișan. The film follows Florin, a 39-year-old withdrawn artist haunted by childhood abandonment. In a gray Bucharest, Florin struggles between reality and his mind’s projections, exploring the fragile line between lucidity and inner collapse.

Where I End and You Begin, directed by David Power, produced by Raffaella Pontarelli and co-produced by Carla Fotea. The story follows Mariana, a woman scarred by a difficult life and smoking addiction. Ten years ago, she fled her abusive husband with Alex, her son with Down syndrome. Despite living on the edge, Mariana strives to give Alex a dignified life, even borrowing money for him to compete in dance competitions. Their fragile balance is shattered when Alex, now a teenager, runs away, seeking freedom from a suffocating small town. This film also received a second award from Abator, again for post-production services.

In the previous edition, Sorella di Clausura, directed by Ivana Mladenović, was one of the two Works in Progress winners. Since its release, the film has confirmed the platform’s potential, earning multiple international awards. Katia Pascariu won the Independent Critics Award for Best Actress at Locarno, and director Ivana Mladenović received Best Director at Sarajevo Film Festival.

The Works in Progress jury for this edition included Gabriela Trujillo (Quinzaine des Cinéastes), Frédéric Boyer (Tribeca Film Festival / Les Arcs Film Festival), Natalia Kozáková (Karlovy Vary Film Festival), and Marina Sanna (Venice Film Festival).

Winners of the Write a Screenplay For… lab, organized by Asociația Cinemascop with PRO TV’s support, were also awarded at Cinema Muzeul Țăranului.

Feature film category: Viren Beltramo for The Golden Track

TV mini-series category: Conrad Mericoffer and Alec Cârstoiu for Court Warriors (theme: TRUE STORIES).

The jury highlighted authenticity, emotion, originality, and memorable characters. Mentors for the lab included Marietta von Hausswolff von Baumgarten, Gabriela Iacob, Massimilliano Nardulli, and Cristian Mungiu.

The Bucharest gala concluded with the screening of Father Mother Sister Brother, directed by Jim Jarmusch, winner of the Golden Lion at Venice.

The festival continues in Romania with a new edition in Iași, at Cinema Ateneu, from 7–9 November. Audiences will see a selection of award-winning Cannes films, including:

It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi, Palme d’Or winner

Sentimental Value by Joachim Trier, Grand Prix winner

Sirāt by Oliver Laxe, Jury Prize winner

The Secret Agent by Kleber Mendonça Filho, Best Actor (Wagner Moura) and Best Director awards

Resurrection by Bi Gan, Jury Prize winner

Nouvelle Vague by Richard Linklater

Full program details are available at Les Films de Cannes à Iași 2025 – Cinema Iași.