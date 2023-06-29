B-FIT IN THE STREET! #12 kicks off in Bucharest

This weekend, the streets in the center of the Capital will be animated by the more than 200 international artists from Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France who will perform during the 12th edition of the Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – B-FIT in the Street!, organized by the Capital City Hall, through ARCUB – the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest together with the Culture, Education, Tourism Directorate.

Thus, between June 30 and July 2, the public will enjoy a real summer celebration from the program that includes water shows, aerial acrobatics, living installations, live music, itinerant shows and meetings with fantastic characters.

The festival kicks off on Friday, June 30, at 4 p.m., in the University Square, with the live aerial acrobatics installation “RoZéo”, presented by the French artists of the Gratte Ciel company, and the special show that marks the official opening of the International Street Theater Festival Bucharest B-FIT in the Street! 2023, the French production “TAWA” , will take place in “George Enescu” Square, from 20:00.

Artists from the most famous international circus companies will perform in “George Enescu” Square in an aerial acrobatics show performed at 360 degrees, in which dance and live music combine with incredible numbers of human resistance and impressive chromatic explosions.

The first day of the festival also includes three performances of the interactive musical show “Street Piano” (Italy), from 18:00, 20:00 and 22:00, on the sidewalk in front of the National Art Museum of Romania; an innovative music and dance show supported by two street artists, who invite passers-by to a dynamic game by means of an oversized keyboard installed on the asphalt. From 19:00, on the route Piața George Enescu – Piața Revoluției – Magazinul Muzica, giant marionettes, inspired by the fables of the French writer Jean de La Fontaine, will dance to exciting music and amplify the atmosphere of the street party with the itinerant show “Animal Fairytale” (France).

At the same time, in University Square, on Lipscani, Gabroveni and Roma Square in the Historic Center, large graceful swans, parrots on stilts, Batucada drummers and fantastic characters will electrify the audience with the performances “Les Cignes” (Italy), “Stilt Parrots ” (Netherlands), “Batucada Los Vikingos” (Spain) held between 18:40 and 23:00.

For the first time in the history of the B-FIT in the Street! festival, the river Dâmboviţa becomes the scene of two nocturnal shows on the water. “DriFt” and “The Whale Street Show” will be presented by the French company Ilotopie on Saturday, July 1, starting at 21:00, in the Dâmbovița river area – Podul Naționile Unite and will continue on Calea Victoriei until the intersection with Bulevardul Regina Elisabeta.

Also, on the second day of the festival, the organizers bring to the fore new effervescent artistic productions: from the dance and acrobatics show, “Flower Sway Poles” (Italy) in which the protagonists dance on huge white flowers in University Square, to the sound installations “Big Ears” (France), located along the festival route, to the itinerant show Dodos (France) in the Square of the Odeon Theater in which the giant dodo birds explore the city center in the discovery of local rites, traditions or food habits, until the show – parade 20′ Street Ballet (France) inspired by the world of elegant and timeless French cabarets, which brings the specific vibe of the 20s to the streets of Bucharest.

On Sunday 2 July, the street performances will continue to spread the joy with new series of traveling performances, between 18:00 and 23:00.At 21:00, “George Enescu” Square becomes the host of a new grandiose show, called “Meraviglia”, created by the company Sonics from Italy. With evocative aerial acrobatics and fantastic scenery, spectacular set pieces and special effects make “Meraviglia” a memorable show that will fascinate audiences of all ages.

The entire programme of the festival is available at arcub.ro and fitsb.ro.