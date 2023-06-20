B-FIT in the Street! returns in Bucharest during June 30-July 2

After a break of three years, the Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – B-FIT in the Street! returns to Bucharest between June 30 and July 2, 2023 and transforms the city into a street theater scene with dozens of performances from Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

The only profile festival in Bucharest and the biggest street theater festival in Romania, B-FIT in the Street! has reached its twelfth edition and is organized by the Capital City Hall, through ARCUB – the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, together with the Directorate of Culture, Education, Tourism of the Municipality of Bucharest.

Over 200 international artists enliven the streets of Bucharest for three days with dozens of shows for all tastes and all ages. The edition’s program includes famous stories transposed into spectacular street theater productions, aerial acrobatics, live music, meetings with fantastic characters, itinerant shows, living installations and water shows.

During the day, the festival audience is invited to explore the city and discover a multitude of performances that take place simultaneously in several points in Bucharest. Every night of the festival, the night shows B-FIT in the Street! #12 changes the cityscape with large-scale aerial acrobatics and water theater productions.

Map of B-FIT in the Street! is expanding this year with new locations in key areas of Bucharest. In addition to the already established locations of the festival – University Square, Centrul Vechi, Calea Victoriei, George Enescu Square and Revolution Square – the Dâmboviţa river becomes, for the first time, the scene of a water show, and Independence Square hosts a series of mobile shows and a night show.