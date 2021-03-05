“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” by Radu Jude wins the Golden Bear at Berlinale

Feature film “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” directed by Romanian Radu Jude is the big winner of the 71st edition of Berlin Film Festival, winning the Golden Bear. Ada Solomon is the producer.

Radu Jude is thus winning the Golden Bear at Berlinale six years after he had been awarded with the Silver Bear at the same film festival for “Aferim”.

The international jury consisting in six awarded filmmakers, including Adina Pintilie, has announced today the winners of Berlinale this year, with trophies to be awarded within a gala due in June.

For producer Ada Solomon it is the second Golden Bear in her career, after the “Child’s Pose” (2013) directed by Calin Peter Netzer.

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” has been the Romanian film racing at Berlinale this year.

It is a microFILM production in co-production with Paul Thiltges Distributions, Endorfilm, Kinorama, supported by the National Cinema Centre, Film Fund Luxembourg, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Artekino International in partnership with Bord Cadre Films, Sovereign Films.

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” is analysing the relations of the human being with the society, starting from the consequences that an amateur porn video clip, loaded by an elementary school teacher on a specialized website, can have in her life.

The movie stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, Ilinca Hărnuț.