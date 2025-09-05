Balkanik Festival 2025: 3 Days of Music, Dance & Art in Bucharest

From September 5 to 7, 2025, Bucharest transforms into a vibrant stage of music, dance, and art at Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music. Under the motto “Joy is an act of resistance / Bucuria e o formă de rezistență”, the festival brings Uranus Garden and Uranus Street back to the heart of the city in an event celebrating shared joy, community, and reinvented traditions.

For three days, Gradina Uranus, open to the public only once a year, and Strada Uranus become a living museum of reinvented traditions, global rhythms, and crafts that bring communities to life.

Stage Program

Main Stage, Gradina Uranus

(ticket/subscription required)

Friday, September 5

18:00 – Karpov not Kasparov (Romania)

19:30 – MiASiN (Armenia – France)

21:30 – Lupii lui Calancea (Moldova)

Saturday, September 6

17:30 – Kottarashky & The Rain Dogs (Bulgaria)

19:30 – Ivo Papasov & His Wedding Band (Bulgaria)

21:30 – Omar Souleyman (Syria)

Sunday, September 7

17:30 – Kanizsa Csillagai (Hungary)

19:30 – Balkan Taksim (Romania)

21:30 – Mahala Rai Banda ft. Jony Iliev (Romania – Bulgaria)

Water Tower Stage, Gradina Uranus

(ticket/subscription required)

Friday, September 5

16:00 – Miko Baghdasarian & Lari Cash

23:00 – Ligia Kesisian feat. Lucas Molina

Saturday, September 6

16:40 – Surprise act

23:00 – Andrei Rautz & Daniel Mitulescu (back to back)

Sunday, September 7

15:30 – DJ Keti Lula Baluba

23:00 – Ligia Kesisian & Miko Baghdasarian

On Strada Uranus, Balkanik Fair becomes an urban dancefloor open to everyone, where DJ sets accompany artisan markets, creative workshops, and relaxation zones, with free access.

The event will take place on Strada Uranus, between the square at the intersection with Calea Rahovei and the intersection with Calea Sabinelor, without affecting intersections, from Friday, September 5 at 7:00 AM to Sunday, September 7 at 10:00 PM.

- Advertisement -

A traffic lane will be kept available for emergency vehicle access. Traffic restrictions will be managed by Local Police, Sector 5.

The festival opens a space for reflection on art, community, and ecology. Under the theme “Rethinking the Balkan space through art and ecology”, artists and researchers from Romania and the region explore how community interventions and heritage protection can transform our environment.

Saturday, 16:00 – 17:30: Discussions focus on revitalizing industrial spaces and forgotten communities, with guests including GCV, Andreea Dorobat, and Teodora Rotaru.

Sunday, 16:00 – 17:00: Attention shifts to Balkan and Eastern European artistic identity in an international context, with participation from Platforma 13 (Anca Stoica & Sergiu Dita) and Platforma RHEA (Anca Munteanu).

Balkanik Talks provide a reflective counterpoint to the festival’s energy and joy, exploring the link between tradition, contemporaneity, and community.

Workshops and Exhibitions

Gradina Uranus becomes an open-air workshop where tradition and creativity meet naturally. Marius and Diana Iosub carve wood, PAPPO Craft demonstrates broom weaving, and MotherBee.ro reveals secrets of bees and natural wax candles. Silver and copper jewelry, floral arrangements, and Tiffany-style stained glass transform the festival into a lively space for experimentation and inspiration.

Exhibitions bring stories and symbols to life: Bucharest Collage Collective invites the public to collages and participatory workshops, Celula de Arta combines textile art with contemporary poetry, and the exhibition “Revolutionaries – Armenian Women Who Changed the World” highlights portraits of women who shaped history, created by artist Maretta Aivazian.

The Safiticuminti project combines digital art and craftsmanship, with workshops such as Paint Your Own Totebag (September 6, 14:00–17:00) and Linocut Printing (September 7, 14:00–17:00), open to all ages. Children can play and create through arts & crafts, painting, modeling, and juggling workshops.

The Water Tower in Gradina Uranus will come alive with a video mapping show by Adistu, supported by Epson Romania, and visitors can instantly print festival photos using EcoTank printers, a sustainable way to preserve Balkanik Festival memories.

Tickets

Balkanik Festival (Gradina Uranus) subscriptions are available now for 280 RON through Livetickets, Iabilet, and Eventim. Single-day tickets cost 140 RON. At the festival entrance, tickets will cost 168 RON. Children under 9 years old have free entry when accompanied by an adult. Access to the fair and activities on Strada Uranus is free.

Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music #12 is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association; co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration.