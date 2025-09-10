Bucharest danced once again to the rhythms of the world! From September 5–7, Uranus Street and Garden came alive for the 13th edition of Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music, gathering thousands of people in a celebration of diversity, tradition, and creativity.

For three days, audiences experienced a vibrant mix of live concerts, exhibitions, workshops, and spectacular installations.

On the Balkanik Festival stage, each evening was a fascinating sonic journey. Omar Souleyman, the dabke legend, transformed Uranus Garden into a hypnotic oriental rave, while Lupii lui Calancea electrified Moldovan folklore with rock and funk rhythms. Ivo Papasov & His Wedding Band reinvented Balkan wedding music through their clarinet, and Mahala Rai Banda & Jony Iliev delivered vibrant Romanian brass, where north meets south. The audience also discovered contemporary projects such as MiASiN (Armenia–France–Turkey), Balkan Taksim, Kottarashky & The Rain Dogs, Kanizsa Csillagai, and Karpov not Kasparov, each bringing a unique fusion of tradition and modernity.

The festival was not only about music: Uranus Garden became a living workshop, where visitors explored crafts, jewelry, floral art, and on-site sculptures. Children had their own universe filled with creative games, giant soap bubbles, painting workshops, and juggling.

On Uranus Street, Balkanik Fair turned the festival into a true hub of community and creativity. The craft fair brought together talented artisans offering handmade items, from jewelry and ceramics to textiles and design pieces inspired by ancient traditions. Meanwhile, DJ sets transformed the street into an urban dancefloor, and interactive workshops for children and adults added color, energy, and smiles in every corner. Balkanik Fair became a place where music, art, and the joy of creating and sharing naturally converged, offering a truly complete festival experience.

“In a fast-paced and fragmented world, three days of shared joy become a form of resistance. Balkanik Festival is where music brings together cultures, generations, and energies that would not meet otherwise. The fact that thousands of people danced, created, and dreamed together in Uranus Garden and Street shows that this community spirit is alive, and we need it now more than ever.” – Ligia Keșișian, Artistic Director of Balkanik Festival

Balkanik Festival may have ended, but it leaves behind the emotion of a summer that will be remembered for a long time. See you in 2026 with new artists, new experiences, and the same promise: to bring the world together through music and art.

“I think this is the only place in the world where I feel like part of a family and where people truly enjoy music” (festival attendee from Mexico)