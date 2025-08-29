“Joy is a form of resistance,” wrote American poet Toi Derricotte. From September 5 to 7, 2025, the 12th edition of Balkanik Festival transforms Bucharest into a stage of encounters, music, and solidarity. Uranus Garden – a space open to the public only once a year, exclusively for the festival – hosts the main stage, where concerts by emblematic world music artists blend with contemporary rhythms and stories, exhibitions, workshops, a gourmet area, activities for children, craft demonstrations, video mapping on the water tower designed by Anghel Saligny, and relaxation, joy, and dance zones amid nature in the heart of Bucharest.

On the main stage at Uranus Garden, audiences will see performances by Lupii lui Calancea, Omar Souleyman, Mahala Rai Banda ft. Jony Iliev, Ivo Papasov & His Wedding Band, Kanizsa Csillagai, Kottarashky & The Rain Dogs, Karpov not Kasparov, MiASiN, and Balkan Taksim—a lineup bringing together clarinet legends, synth-pop pioneers, multicultural collective projects, and bands electrifying folklore through rock and funk.

Teaser video for the 12th edition: https://youtu.be/MQa9jy5_KMs

In addition to the main stage concerts, the festival invites dancing on two DJ stages:

Water Tower Stage, Uranus Garden (ticketed access) – a spectacular space animated by video mapping from artist Adistu, where DJ sets invite dancing in early September afternoons and extend festival nights with eclectic selections:

Friday, September 5

16:00 – Miko Baghdasarian & Lari Cash open the garden party with Balkan and Caucasian sounds.

23:00 – Ligia Kesisian feat. Lucas Molina – a multicultural carousel of Balkan beats, downtempo, and world music, spiced up live by Argentine percussionist Lucas Molina.

Saturday, September 6

15:30 – Sherinn & Mirel – fused oriental and Balkan music for dreamy journeys to distant lands.

23:00 – Andrei Rautz & Daniel Mitulescu (back to back) get the crowd dancing with energetic Balkan and oriental rhythms after Omar Souleyman’s main stage concert.

Sunday, September 7

15:30 – DJ Keti Lula Baluba brings global selections to Balkanik, with a focus on the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East. Motto: “all music is World Music.”

23:00 – Ligia Kesisian & Miko Baghdasarian close the festival with a wild and danceable DJ set, featuring rhythms from around the world.

Uranus Street Stage – Balkanik Fair (free access) – Uranus Street becomes an urban dancefloor open to all, with DJ sets providing the urge to dance amid the artisan market, workshops, and relaxation zones.

Friday, September 5

16:00 – DJ Andrei Rautz – mixes weaving tradition and urban sounds into an unmistakable sound.

Saturday, September 6

15:30 – Sebastian Nedelcu (Balkaned) – reggae and modern sounds blended with Balkan influence.

Sunday, September 7

15:30 – Andrei Constantinescu – surprising selections from afrobeat, funk, and folk-inspired rhythms, combined with pop and dance.

Balkanik Talks by BRD Groupe Société Générale

Every year, the festival opens a space for reflection. Balkanik Talks returns with the theme “Rethinking the Balkan space through art and ecology.” Artists and researchers from Romania and the region discuss how community art, ecological interventions, and heritage recovery can transform the environments we live in. Guests include Andreea Dorobat, known for landscape installations and photography; GCV, an intermedia artist and researcher of traditional ecological knowledge and rituals; Teodora Rotaru, working with communities to protect natural spaces; and the duo Platforma 13 (Anca Stoica & Sergiu Dita), known for Balkan Ballerinas, which disrupts conventions between ballet, subcultures, and rave.

In an increasingly uncertain world shaped by technology and cultural redefinition, we risk losing connection with our bodies, roots, traditions, and rituals. If not recontextualized, they fade, and monocultures tend to flatten collective imagination. In contrast, artists, creators, and cultural initiatives reopen dialogue with heritage and nature: transforming waste into art, revitalizing forgotten spaces, and bringing ancient rituals and practices into the present, valuing local resources with contemporary sensitivity. These projects, born at the intersection of art, environment, and community, invite us to look toward the future without losing connection to the past.

Saturday, 16:00 – 17:30 – discussions focus on revitalizing industrial spaces and forgotten communities through art and ecology. Guests: GCV, Andreea Dorobat, Teodora Rotaru.

Sunday, 16:00 – 17:00 – discussions explore how Balkan/Eastern European artistic identity communicates internationally today, and the positioning of artists from these regions. Guests: Platforma 13 (Sergiu Dita & Anca Stoica), Platforma RHEA (Anca Munteanu).

Before the three days of festival in Uranus Garden, the Balkanik atmosphere spreads across the city with two warm-up parties:

August 28, 19:00 – at Random House (Vasile Lascar 69), with DJ Andrei Rautz, Ligia Kesisian on the decks, and fiery live performances by Lucas Molina (percussion) and Marian Mirea (violin).

August 29, 18:00 – at the urban garden La Hamace – Hotel Caro, with a set by festival founder Daniel Mitulescu and a dynamic live set by io.rege.

Entry is free, and warm-up participants receive a 20% discount code for Balkanik Festival passes valid from August 28–31.

Festival passes are now available for 280 lei via Livetickets, Iabilet, and Eventim. Daily tickets are 140 lei. At the festival entrance, tickets cost 168 lei. Children under 9 enter free when accompanied by an adult.

Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music #12 is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, fueled by OSCAR Downstream; the project is co-funded by the National Cultural Fund Administration.

Romania Journal supports Balkanik Festival as media partner.