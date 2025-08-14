“Joy is an act of resistance,” wrote American poet Toi Derricotte. At Balkanik Festival, this joy is not mere decoration, but a gesture of defiance — a way to stay together, to dance, and to transform the city into a living stage. From September 5–7, 2025, the 12th edition of the festival, fueled by OSCAR Downstream, returns to Uranus Garden — an emblematic Bucharest venue that opens its gates only once a year for this event.

Here, on the main stage, concerts will feature artists from around the world, with access granted by pass or ticket. At the same time, Uranus Street will be closed to traffic and turned into an open space for people and joy, with a free-entry craft fair, a DJ stage, workshops and activities for both children and adults, relaxation areas, and dancing spots.

Teaser video for the 12th edition: https://youtu.be/MQa9jy5_KMs

Balkanik Festival brings together artists who, through reinvented traditions, sonic fusions, and storytelling, celebrate a form of joy that does not ignore reality, but faces it with beauty, energy, solidarity, and a deep sense of community.

Daily schedule – Main Stage, Uranus Garden

Friday, September 5

18:00 – Karpov not Kasparov (Romania) – retro-futuristic synth-pop, ironic and danceable, with sonic chess moves.

19:30 – MiASiN (Armenia – France) – jazz, rock, and traditional instruments in a collective project of the Armenian diaspora.

21:30 – Lupii lui Calancea (Republic of Moldova) – electrified folklore with rock, funk, and traditional shouts, a modern artistic revolt.

Saturday, September 6

17:30 – Kottarashky & The Rain Dogs (Bulgaria) – sound collages from field recordings, blues, and cinematic electronica.

19:30 – Ivo Papasov & His Wedding Band (Bulgaria) – the legendary clarinet that reinvented wedding music through dizzying fusions.

21:30 – Omar Souleyman (Syria) – the dabke-electronic legend with over 500 albums and collaborations with Björk and Four Tet, delivering a hypnotic oriental rave.

Sunday, September 7

17:30 – Kanizsa Csillagai (Hungary) – the raw power of Roma tradition, lived and transmitted with direct emotion.

19:30 – Balkan Taksim (Romania) – Balkan trip-hop and oriental incantations from old vinyls and revived myths.

21:30 – Mahala Rai Banda ft. Jony Iliev (Romania – Bulgaria) – Romanian brass, an unmistakable Balkan voice, and Roma grooves in a spectacular reunion.

Tickets & passes

Festival passes are now available for 280 RON via Livetickets, Iabilet, and Eventim. Single-day tickets cost 140 RON in advance and 168 RON at the entrance. Children under 9 enjoy free entry when accompanied by an adult.

Beyond live concerts, the festival also offers DJ sets, craft demonstrations, debates, jam sessions, workshops for kids and adults, international cuisines, and everything that makes Balkanik Festival a unique event in Eastern Europe. The water tower in Uranus Garden will come alive this year with video mapping animations by artist Adistu, supported by Epson, the world leader in video projection technology.

For three days, Uranus Street will be pedestrian-only, bursting with color and life, with free access for everyone wanting to feel the festival’s energy. A large craft fair will showcase handmade items — from ceramics, jewelry, and traditional textiles to contemporary design pieces inspired by old motifs.

A DJ stage will pump diverse rhythms, from funk and afrobeat to Balkan remixes, turning the street into an open-air dancefloor. For both children and adults, interactive workshops will include pottery painting, weaving, engraving, and introductions to traditional musical instruments or dances from different cultures.

This year’s debates, organized together with BRD Groupe Société Générale, will explore the theme “Joy as a form of cultural and community resistance”, with guests from the fields of art, philosophy, anthropology, and activism. One question remains: what does joy mean in a world where everything seems to be fracturing? The answer awaits between September 5 and 7.

Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music #12 is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, fueled by OSCAR Downstream; co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration; sponsored by BRD Groupe Société Générale, with support from the Union of Armenians of Romania, the Armenian Cultural Center in Bucharest, Queen’s Nata de Coco & Queen’s Aloe Vera, European Food Safety Authority, Pop Cola, Vitamin Aqua. Technical partner: Epson Romania.