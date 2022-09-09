Balkanik Festival – three days and nights of music, joy and discoveries at Uranus Garden, this weekend

Between September 9th and 11th, Balkanik – World Music Festival, one of the most beloved events in Bucharest, returns to the Uranus Garden, with 3 days of concerts, artisans’ fair, international cuisine from cauldron dishes to Lebanese delicacies, workshops , activities for children and many other discoveries. Balkanik Festival is an event that has aimed, since its first edition, to bring communities together, to promote inclusion, understanding and acceptance of other cultures, through music and other arts.

The artists who will take perform on festival stage this fall are: ONUKA (Ukraine), BABA ZULA (Turkey), ORANGE BLOSSOM (France), BUBLICZKI (Poland), MESZECSINKA (Hungary), TARAF FLAMENCO (Romania-Argentina), SURORILE OSOIANU (Republic of Moldova), IARBA FIARELOR (Romania), and a special project, ORIENTAL SESSION (Romania).

The festival opens its gates on Friday, at 16:00, in a fairytale atmosphere, in the urban nature of the center of Bucharest, with a craft fair, traditional and reinterpreted cuisines, workshops and many other joys. On Saturday and Sunday, Uranus Garden is ready to welcome the public starting at 12:00.

Friday, September, 9th:

16:00 – Fair, delights, workshops

17:30 – IARBA FIARELOR (Romania)

19:30 – SURORILE OSOIANU (Republic of Moldova)

21:30 – ONUKA (Ukraine)

23:00 – Afterparty by the Water tower

Saturday, September 10

12:00 – Fair, delights, workshops

17:15 – ARSEN PETROSYAN QUARTET (Armenia)

19:15 – BUBLICKZI (Poland)

21:30 – ORANGE BLOSSOM (France)

23:00 – Afterparty by the Water tower

Sunday, September 11

12:00 – Fair, delights, workshops

15:30 – ORIENTAL SESSION (Romania)

17:15 – TARAF FLAMENCO (Romania-Argentina)

19:15 – MESZECZINKA (Hungaria)

21:30 – BABA ZULA (Turcia)

The Uranus Garden, which houses the famous water tower designed by Anghel Saligny, one of the most beautiful historical monuments in Bucharest, is one of the few spaces that survived from the old Uranus district, demolished during the communist dictatorship, for the construction of the People’s House. Balkanik Festival returns home, in this large garden in the center of Bucharest, a magical space that hosted the first 6 editions, before the event moved, for two years, to the Baneasa Royal Train Station. In addition to the concerts, the atmosphere will be completed by a craft fair, international cuisines with traditional and reinterpreted dishes, scenographies at the intersection of East and West, urban and rural.

During the craft fair, the activities are offered by Vatra de la Bisoca, Meșteshukar Butiq (ceramic workshop of designer Inayeh Khalid), Vatra Mesterilor si Creatorilor de Patrimoniu (sculpture, ceramics, painting, weaving with goat hair), Recicleta, Adoptă un copac and many others.

Festival passes and day tickets will be available at the entrance of the festival.

Balkanik Festival is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association and The Fresh, financed from non-refundable funds from the local budget of Sector 5 of the Municipality of Bucharest through the Cultural and Youth Center “Ştefan Iordache”*, co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Program “Affective Bucharest 2022″**, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute, the French Institute, the Goethe Institute, the Union of Armenians in Romania, the Polish Institute.

Romania Journal is supporting the event as media partner.

* Project financed from non-refundable funds from the local budget of Sector 5 of the Municipality of Bucharest through the “Ştefan Iordache” Cultural and Youth Center, through the non-refundable financing program in 2022, based on Law no. 350 of December 2, 2005 regarding the regime of non-refundable financing from public funds allocated for non-profit activities of general interest”. **”The content of this material does not necessarily represent the official position of Bucharest City Hall or ARCUB.