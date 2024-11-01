BBC Studios announced today that, beginning November 1, 2024, three BBC channels will be available in the Romanian market via Vodafone Romania. BBC Earth, BBC First, and BBC News will be accessible to both residential and business customers through Vodafone TV and the Vodafone TV+ platform.

The partnership between BBC Studios and Vodafone Romania includes BBC Earth, BBC First, and BBC News in Vodafone’s basic package, aiming to provide a diverse TV experience with high-quality, relevant content. This collaboration will give new Romanian viewers access to BBC Earth’s factual entertainment and documentaries, BBC First’s innovative storytelling and critically acclaimed dramas, and BBC News’ impartial and reliable journalism, presented from a distinct British perspective.

BBC Earth will premiere Big Cats 24/7, an unfiltered observational documentary following the lives of Africa’s big cats in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. The series tracks lions, cheetahs, and leopards over six months and through two extreme seasons as they struggle to survive in an increasingly hostile environment marked by wildfires, floods, and droughts. New episodes air every Sunday at 18:00.

On BBC First, the four-part thriller Six Four, inspired by the best-selling Japanese novel of the same name, unfolds in Glasgow with a dark and gripping narrative of kidnapping, corruption, betrayal, and an unyielding pursuit of truth when Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s (Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson) teenage daughter disappears. The series premieres on Tuesday, November 5, at 21:00.

Other upcoming titles on BBC First include the BAFTA-winning drama The Split, featuring Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, which explores the intense world of elite London divorces. Romanian audiences will also enjoy titles such as the hit sitcom Ghosts and the series Death in Paradise.

Bartosz Witak, BBC Studios Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe, stated: “We are pleased to expand our presence in the Romanian market. Now, even more Romanian viewers will have access to captivating British stories, exceptional documentaries, and quality entertainment programs, along with one of the world’s most trusted news sources. This achievement is thanks to our outstanding partnership with Vodafone Romania, with whom we look forward to a long-lasting and successful collaboration.”

Nedim Baytorun, Vodafone Romania’s Consumer Division Director, added, “The addition of BBC channels to Vodafone’s TV portfolio underlines our commitment to continuously enhancing our customers’ experience through Vodafone TV and the Vodafone TV+ platform. Through this partnership with BBC Studios, we are offering our customers high-quality productions that enhance their viewing options with a diverse range of content, complementing the existing channels in our TV lineup.”

BBC Earth, BBC First, and BBC News will launch on Vodafone Romania on November 1. BBC News will broadcast exclusively in English, while BBC Earth and BBC First will feature full localization with Romanian subtitles.