BIFF 2025: Cannes-Selected Film YES to Premiere in Bucharest

The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced that YES, selected for the Official Competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, will have its Bucharest premiere during the 21st edition of BIFF (September 19–28, 2025).

This special screening will be further enriched by the presence of director Nadav Lapid and his close collaborator, cinematographer Shai Goldman, who has Romanian roots.

The screening is made possible thanks to distributor Bad Unicorn, to whom we extend our gratitude for bringing one of the most talked-about films of the year to Romania.

As part of the festival, the two filmmakers will host a masterclass on cinematic expression, an event aimed at both industry professionals and film lovers with a passion for auteur cinema.

YES will be screened within a Nadav Lapid Retrospective, alongside other defining titles from his filmography, such as Ahed’s Knee and Synonyms (Golden Bear – Berlinale 2019). Each screening will be followed by Q&A sessions with the director and cinematographer.

Nadav Lapid is widely recognized as one of the most provocative and innovative voices in contemporary cinema. Born in 1975 in Tel Aviv, he is a director and screenwriter known for his poetic, profound, and often unsettling style. He studied philosophy at Tel Aviv University, French literature in Paris, and film directing at the Sam Spiegel Film & Television School in Jerusalem.

He made his feature debut with Policeman (2011), which won the Special Jury Prize at Locarno Film Festival, followed by numerous international awards at BAFICI, San Francisco, and more. The Kindergarten Teacher (2014), selected for the Semaine de la Critique – Cannes, won over 20 awards and was later adapted into an American version. His international breakthrough came with Synonyms (2019), a powerful exploration of identity inspired by his own experience as an immigrant in Paris, which won the Golden Bear at Berlinale.

For his outstanding contribution to cinema and intercultural dialogue, he was awarded the title of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres by the French state.

The 21st edition of BIFF will take place September 19–28, 2025, showcasing a selection of international films in national premieres, within Bucharest’s only feature film competition. The festival comprises five sections: feature film competition, short film competition, panorama, Romanian authors, and history & cinema.

Organized by the Charta Foundation and the Grigore Vasiliu Birlic Cultural Association, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, BIFF 2025 continues its mission of bringing the most relevant and daring voices of world cinema to Romanian audiences.

For more details about the festival program and the latest updates, visit biff.com.ro or follow us on social media.