The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF), now in its 21st edition, continues to present audiences with cinematic works that are both relevant and deeply rooted in contemporary and historical realities.

This year, the “History and Cinema” section returns to the BIFF program with two exceptional productions that combine the narrative power of documentaries with rigorous historical research. Initiated in 2021 by Dan Drăghicescu (associate producer at Chainsaw Film Productions) on the occasion of King Michael’s Centennial, the section has become a true cultural ambassador, promoting values, memory, and identity.

Unique in the Romanian festival landscape and now in its fifth edition, the “History and Cinema” section marks an important milestone this year: the 150th anniversary of the birth of Queen Marie, one of the most charismatic and influential figures in modern Romanian history. The festival celebrates this moment with the screening of Despre Viață – Regele Mihai al României (About Life – King Michael of Romania).

The documentary About Life – King Michael of Romania, executive produced by John Florescu, with Dan Drăghicescu as associate producer, directed by Marin Dinescu, with Viorel Sergovici Sr. as director of photography and Mircea Lăcătuș in editing, offers a deeply personal perspective on King Michael’s relationships with Queen Elena and King Carol II, as well as the values that guided his life: faith, loyalty, and honor. The documentary also features an exceptional piece: the last interview granted by Prince Philip of the United Kingdom, a direct cousin of King Michael, discussing family ties and visits to Romania during the 1927 period. It is a production with strong emotional and historical impact, best experienced on the big screen. A Chainsaw Film Productions production.

The second project in this section is the series The Mysteries of Romania, presented by renowned actor Marcel Iureș, directed by Marin Dinescu, executive produced by John Florescu, a Chainsaw Film Productions production for History Channel. The three episodes selected for screening—The Assassination of Barbu Catargiu, Maria Tănase, and UFO over Romanian Airspace—invite viewers to explore unresolved mysteries and little-known stories from the national past. With a modern cinematic approach that combines engaging narrative, interviews with historians and experts, archival footage, and evocative reconstructions, the series brings history into the present, particularly appealing to younger audiences. Contributors to these episodes include political scientist Stejărel Olaru, historian Andrei Pogăciaș, and astronaut Dumitru Prunariu.

The films presented in the “History and Cinema” section are supported by BAT Romania and are part of the 2026 National Historical Education Tour, initiated by Dan Drăghicescu and John Florescu since 2019.

The festival is organized by the Charta Foundation and the Grigore Vasiliu Birlic Cultural Association, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Culture—a recognition of its contribution to promoting film and intercultural dialogue.

BIFF 2025 will take place at the following venues: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român, CREART – Grădina cu filme, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union.

