BIFF kicks off tomorrow with “Pinocchio” by Matteo Garrone screened in the opening

The 16th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival is kicking off at the Romanian Peasants’ Museum in Bucharest on Thursday, August 27, with the screening of the film “Pinocchio”, directed by Matteo Garrone (scheduled at 19:30hrs).

“Pinocchio” is screened within the traditional section of the BIFF – Panorama, next to three other movies: “There is No Evil” (Winner of the Golden Bear – Berlinale 2020), “Sorry we missed you” and “The Truth”.

The competition proposes five very expected films in Romania: Marona’s Fantastic Tale, Beanpole, Jazzy MisFits, The Woman Who Ran, and Corpus Christi.

“For an additional touch of novelty and interaction,” this year the festival will also encompass a short movie night on the topic of social challenges in the world. “Entitled ‘Socially United in Cinema’, the section will present to the #BIFF public four exceptional short films – Bismillah (Winner David di Donatello, 2018, Best Short Movie, Oscar 2019 shortlist), Down the river, Destino (Best Actress Afordite short Roma), Inverno (Most decorated Italian short, in running for 2020 Oscars),” says a press release.

There is also a “Retrospective Best of Drama’s International Short Film Festival” to be presented during the festival, with three award winning Greek movies: “Postcards from the end of the world”, “W”, and “INDEX”. They will run at the cinema at the Romanian Peasants’ Museum over August 28-30.

The gala to close the festival will take place on September 2, at 19:30 at the Romanian Peasants’ Museum, with the projection of the movie “The Truth”, directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, with Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke and the winner of the Online Film Critics Society Awards 2020 in Venice, in 2019.