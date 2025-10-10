On October 15, 2025, to mark World Sight Day, the unconventional art gallery Celula de Artă, in partnership with Entuziart Association and the Romanian Association of the Blind, will organize the multisensory event Blind Eight at Aula of the Sector 2 City Hall (11–13 Chiristigiilor Street, Bucharest). The project transforms the perception of art into an experience of the senses and empathy. The event will take place between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and public access is free.

The Blind project debuted in 2018 at Celula de Artă, initiated by Daniel Loagăr, and has evolved each year into a series of collaborative performances — Blind Four, Blind Five, Blind Six, and Blind Seven. In 2025, Blind Eight continues this concept of creating in the absence of sight through a painting performance “with eyes wide shut”, in which each of the eight artists continues the previous one’s work without knowing what was painted before. The order of interventions will be drawn by lot, and the entire creative act will be accompanied by live music performed by Marin Grigore.

The eight participating artists are Nicoleta Ababei, Ioana Badea, Evghenia Gritsku, Teodora Grindei, Oana Iordăchescu, Mihaela Lungu, Gizella Popescu, and Oana Zbanț.

The event will also include two tactile and multisensory exhibitions:

“An (Un)Seen World” , curated by Oana Dorneanu (Entuziart Association), inspired by The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It offers a 7-minute therapeutic experience , in which visitors follow a route blindfolded, guided by sound, movement, and touch. The artworks are created in art-therapy workshops by blind individuals, students, and teachers from the “Queen Elisabeta” Special Technological High School.

The “Blind Eight” exhibition, curated by Andreea-Eliza Petrov and Adriana Borună, brings together tactile works accompanied by audio guides via headphones, designed to enhance the multisensory perception of each piece.

The works explore how touch and hearing become independent artistic languages in a domain traditionally dominated by sight. While vision implies distance, touch creates intimacy. Thus, the artworks invite a direct bodily dialogue with visitors, in a polyphonic journey through multiple universes — from the reflective immersions of Oana Iordăchescu and Mihaela Lungu, to the earthy materiality of Ioana Badea and Nicoleta Ababei, the playful aquatic forms of Oana Zbanț and Gizella Popescu, and the cosmic dimensions proposed by Teodora Grindei.

Overall, the exhibition builds a shared cosmos — a “Blind” universe where diverse materials (textile, ceramic, earth, scagliola, digital technology) intertwine with diverse perceptions. Touch becomes an act of knowledge, replacing sight with direct contact, while art transforms from an object of contemplation into a body to be explored.

Event Schedule:

3:00 PM – Opening of tactile and multisensory exhibitions

4:00 PM – Creative workshop introducing the “blind” performance concept, open to participants of all ages

5:00 PM – Q&A session with the artists and both sighted and blind audiences, moderated by Adriana Borună and Andreea-Eliza Petrov

5:45 PM – Blind Eight painting performance, accompanied by live music by Marin Grigore and real-time audio narration for the blind audience

The exhibitions will remain open to the public for two weeks after the event.

Through its collaboration with Entuziart Association, Blind Eight becomes more than an artistic event — it is a project of inclusion and empathy, bringing together artists, visually impaired individuals, and the wider public. Here, art is rediscovered as a universal language, accessible to all senses.

The project is co-financed by the Sector 2 City Hall of Bucharest, through the 2025 Co-Financing Program.