“Blue Monday”: January 18 considered the most depressing day of this year

The third Monday of January, corresponding to January 18, is considered by psychologists the most depressing day of this year.

To reach this conclusion, a British psychologist Cliff Arnal analysed a mix of factors, concluding that “the collective depression” of the third Monday of January would be caused by the drop in temperatures and by a decrease of lightness.

Debts accumulated following the winter holidays are added to these factors, as well as the fact that holidays represent just a far away memory, likewise the decision to enforce the good resolutions agreed on January 1.

Other studies subsequent to Arnal’s one in 2005 proved, for instance, that the third Monday of January corresponds to a peak of job absenteeism, while another survey highlighted a certain rise in the number of divorce requests file din court.

Blue Monday: Psychologist Reveals Mood Boosting Wall Colours

With most of the nation working from home, MyJobQuote.co.uk were eager to find out how different wall colours and themes can positively affect your mood and help combat the extra dose of those ‘Monday Blues’.

In order to do so, experts at MyJobQuote.co.uk sought the advice of Environmental Psychologist Lee Chambers who discussed the psychological effect of both popular wall colours and feature wall designs.

Green ranks as the most popular wall colour with 73,902 Instagram hashtags. Lee Chambers notes that this colour has a refreshing quality which helps to clear your mind. Green can be particularly stimulating to those who are striving for personal growth as it subconsciously reminds us of the natural world.

Grey stands as the second most popular wall colour with 47,106 Instagram hashtags. As a highly dependent colour, when combined with white it provides a crisp and refreshing atmosphere – this is known to increase productivity. However, watch out this Monday, as Chambers warns too dark a shade can dull your surroundings, “setting up a more depressing mood”.

Blue, a highly versatile shade, ranks as the third most popular wall colour with 38,799 Instagram hashtags. Chambers tells that this colour can be soothing and make you feel secure. However, much like grey, certain shades can evoke an element of coldness and sadness.

Pink ranks as the fourth most popular with 37,371 Instagram hashtags. In colour psychology pink is the colour of hope, making you feel empowered. Lee notes that evoking such emotions increase your energy and motivation – a colour perfect to wake up to in your bedroom.

Red, with 21,865 hashtags, is the fifth most popular wall colour. Red exudes passion and excitement, stimulating people to converse and connect – perfect for our work from home Zoom calls. However, Chambers warns that “certain shades when subject to lighting can make people feel more aggressive and less compassionate. For example, crimson has been identified as a colour to avoid for those whose emotions can easily overflow.”

Yellow follows with a total of 13,072 hashtags. Through generating a warm and cheerful aura it can instantly brighten your mood and promote imagination. However, Chambers adds that “darker shades of yellow have been shown to make babies cry more often, and cause tension.”

Purple, despite ranking seventh with just 7,163 hashtags, is identified by Chambers as the best colour for your home office as it brings a sense of balance and enhances creativity. Both sophisticated and personal, purple walls could be of benefit in any household room.

Orange, the colour of energy, is vibrant and full of personality. However, orange might be too much of a statement for some as it stands as the least popular of the eight colours analysed, with a meagre 4,909 hashtags on Instagram. Lee warns that like red, orange can promote intense emotion.

Psychological Effect of Feature Wall Designs

Psychologist Lee Chambers argues that colour is not the only important factor in a room, explaining that feature walls “are an amplified focal point in a room which our eyes are naturally drawn to, instantly effecting our mood.”

Lee Chambers details the wall features he deems most impactful:

Wood panelling incites nature, which positively triggers and stimulates all our senses as we are subconsciously reminded of the natural world – something extremely important during lockdown.

Wall murals have the power to pull you into the scene that is pictured and can trigger the positive emotions you attach to the imagery. Chambers suggests making murals personal to you, especially if placed in your at home office as this can promote both calmness and motivation.

Metallic walls are another way to integrate a natural element into your home, adding depth and sophistication to your surroundings. Psychologically they can be grounding, especially bronzes and darker silvers as these are tones associated with strength and fortitude.

Geometric patterns all promote different feelings. Squares make us feel stable, circles evoke harmony and triangles promote adaptability. Pattern density is something to watch out for however, as this can increase anxiety.

Stone is often the mainstay of kitchen worktops and bathrooms. This design is another natural element that promotes strength, resilience, and roots us in nature, helping us to de-stress and disconnect.

*Methodology: Psychologist Lee Chambers selected eight wall colours and five wall feature designs and discussed the effect they can have on peoples mood. The eight paint colours: (Green, Grey, Blue, Pink, Red, Yellow, Purple, Orange) were ranked via popularity dependent on the quantity of Instagram hashtags they are included in e.g.#greenwall.