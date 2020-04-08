Bookfest 2020 due in May called off

The 15th edition of Bookfest International Book Fair, which was scheduled to take place during May 27-31, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The organisers argued the cancellation was necessary to not harm “the physical integrity of the visitors and exhibitors”.

This year Bookfest had Japan as guest of honour.

“We thank all book lovers and we hope to meet again under normal circumstances at the next editions of Bookfest”, reads a press release.

Last year, Bookfest welcomed over 150 exhibitors and comprised more than 400 events, book launchings and debates, as well as movie screenings and interactive events. The guest of honour of Bookfest 2019 was UK.