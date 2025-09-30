A New Romanian-American Novel from Award-Winning Author Domnica Rădulescu
My Father’s Orchards
Published by Histria Books | Distributed by IPG and, beginning January 1, by Simon & Schuster.
This unforgettable novel tells the previously untold story of a Romanian family caught between Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia during World War II, and later subjected to the Communist dictatorship that followed. At once a family saga, an immigrant story, and a meditation on memory, My Father’s Orchards blends history with elements of magical realism.
The novel is based on a real story that traces the fate of the Angelescu family through the intertwined voices of father and daughter, bridging generations, cultures, and continents. It captures the struggles of war, exile, and identity, while honoring the endurance of Romanian heritage.
Domnica Rădulescu is a Romanian-American novelist, playwright, and scholar. She arrived in the United States in 1983 as a political refugee from Communist Romania. She is the author of three previous acclaimed novels, including Train to Trieste (published in 13 languages and winner of the 2009 Best Fiction Award from the Library of Virginia). A two-time Fulbright scholar, she is also Distinguished Service Professor of French and Comparative Literature at Washington and Lee University.
