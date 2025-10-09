After awarding the South Korean Han Kang last year—the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature—the Swedish Academy chose a European author this year, following its long-standing tradition over more than a century: the Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai.

Before the prize was announced, several literary critics had highlighted favorites including the Australian Gerald Murnane, the Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu, the Hungarian Péter Nádas, and the Swiss Christian Kracht. Salman Rushdie and Haruki Murakami are also perennial nominees for the literary prize. Among the greatest writers in the world who never received the famous distinction are Leo Tolstoy and Virginia Woolf. Jean-Paul Sartre famously declined the award, and Boris Pasternak was forced to refuse it.

László Krasznahorkai (b. 1954) is one of the most renowned contemporary Hungarian novelists and screenwriters. He graduated in philology with a thesis on the work of writer Sándor Márai and, after completing his studies, made a living as a professional writer. He collaborated closely with the celebrated Hungarian director Béla Tarr, resulting in films such as Satantango and The Turin Horse. He has received some of the most prestigious awards in Hungary and internationally, including the Man Booker International Prize, the Best Translated Book Award, the National Book Award for Translated Literature, and the Europäischer Literaturpreis. The Return of Baron Wenckheim "One of contemporary literature's supreme achievements." – Paris Review The novel's premise revolves around the return of Baron Béla Wenckheim to his hometown in Hungary after a long exile in Buenos Aires, where he fled due to enormous gambling debts. His secret desire is to reconcile with his high school love, Marika. What follows, however, is a symphony of confusion—a chain of chaotic events involving provincial politicians, petty criminals, and a peculiar Professor, a world-renowned scholar studying tree moss while trying to isolate himself from all forms of thought. Unbeknownst to them, the town's inhabitants are on the edge of an abyss, facing imminent death to the melancholic and hysterical rhythms of the csárdás dance. Translated by Ildikó Gábos‑Foarță Satantango "A profoundly disturbing novel." – James Wood, The New Yorker In a desolate Hungarian village, suffused with mold, rust, and decay, the characters of Satantango struggle to find direction in life, seek answers, and survive. "You know, dancing is my weakness," says one of them—and as they dance, they all forget the misfortune left behind, the rot consuming everything, the buildings collapsing on people. Everything is movement, a dance in Satantango: the characters leaving their homes in search of fantasy; nature swiftly reclaiming abandoned spaces and trembling unseen; fate keeping everyone in restless anticipation, tempting them with signs of salvation; even time jerking unpredictably, arranging matter according to strange principles. And all unfolds under the weight of an expectation whose end is unseen and whose truth remains distant. Translated by Ildikó Gábos‑Foarță Upcoming: Zsömle is Gone (translation by Ildikó Gábos‑Foarță)

Romanian writer Mircea Cartarescu’s retort

Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu, considered one of the favorites for the Nobel Prize in Literature, reacted with self-irony after the prize was awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai. Cărtărescu posted on social media a photo of himself alongside the statue of James Joyce, one of the greatest writers in world literature, who also never received the Nobel Prize.

“Together we understand each other. United by the same fate…” (with James Joyce, today, through Trieste), Cărtărescu wrote on Facebook on Thursday, following the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

James Joyce, considered one of the greatest writers of the 20th century and the author of Ulysses and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, never won the Nobel Prize in Literature.